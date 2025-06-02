"Not at all surprised": Fans react as Asmongold crosses 100k concurrent viewers on first day of multistreaming

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently reached a massive milestone of over 100,000 concurrent viewers on his first day of multistreaming on both platforms. Multistreaming, or simultaneously streaming across platforms, is something that Asmon has been talking about adopting for weeks now.

Finally taking the plunge into multistreaming on June 2, 2025, the streamer shared during his broadcast that he was peaking at over 100,000 concurrent viewers, and implied that this is what the picture could continue to look like in the future.

Talking to his audience, Asmon stated:

"Multistreaming, we have over a hundred thousand viewers. And by the way, its like a hundred and ten. This is the way it is. This is the way it's going to be."

Asmongold's massive viewership on his first day of multistreaming has invited many reactions from netizens, with a substantial portion of the community praising the streamer and his achievement. On the other side, many also stated that this may not even be the peak of his viewership.

"Not at all surprised. Waiting to see what X looks like for him," wrote X user @GARLOCK_XII

"This is not even peak yet," wrote X user @Dabblur

"This day is going down in the history books," wrote X user @Fromnewstoviews

"Asmon has more viewers than some shows on CNN and MSNBC lol," wrote X user @SmiiileyyFace

On the other side, some netizens were not so optimistic, believing that this may have been a one-off event:

"I mean, of course this was a lot but it's not going to be like this everyday. After a week or so his viewership will go down a bit albeit still being the huge number he's grown accustomed to," wrote X user @ccp696969

Asmongold has his own global emote on Kick

Following the news of Asmongold's arrival on Kick going viral on June 1, 2025, his first broadcast on the platform just a day after was accompanied by the release of his very own global emote. As the name suggests, these emotes can be used in chats across broadcasts on different channels on the platform.

Asmon's global emote, called "asmonSmash," is now available for every Kick user and was even announced in an official X post by the Stake-backed platform itself.

