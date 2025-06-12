OTK to reportedly livestream some of its events exclusively on Kick, featuring Asmongold

Esports and media organization One True King (OTK) has announced that it will be streaming some of its events exclusively on Kick, including an upcoming one featuring Zack "Asmongold" on Friday, June 13, 2025. This new development is reportedly the result of a deal between OTK and the streaming platform, marking the launch of Kick Studios.

Asmongold, who recently joined the Stake-backed platform's Partner Program, will be joined by other members of the organization, such as Emily "ExtraEmily," Esfand "EsfandTV," Thomas "Sodapoppin," and Vincent "Cyr."

OTK CEO TipsOut has announced that the media organization will be producing some of its events with Kick Studios and subsequently broadcasting those on Kick. While clarifying that this does not apply to all of their events, TipsOut also stated that the content creators affiliated with the organization would be continuing to broadcast and host events on their "existing platforms":

"A bit of a clarification here - OTK will be producing some events this year on KICK with KICK Studios. All of OTK's events will not be exclusively on KICK. We're excited for this partnership and the level of content that is going to come from it, but the streamers will continue to stream where they are comfortable and continue to host events on their existing platforms."

OTK will be hosting an event featuring Asmongold on Kick as part of a deal

Media organization One True King (OTK) is known for producing a wide variety of content, including shows, events, and even esports tournaments. These mostly feature their members but sometimes also bring other major content creators into the fold as special guests.

The media organization's upcoming Kick exclusive event, which is to begin at 8 pm ET on June 13, 2025, has been the topic of discussion in streaming circles owing to the expected appearance of Asmongold. This event will also mark the beginning of Kick Studios, which aims to provide content creators with production and marketing capabilities to help create their original shows.

Asmon had exited the group earlier this year in February 2025, after his controversial statements about the Middle East supposedly made it harder for the organization to be able to obtain sponsors. Now, this event will be broadcast live from Austin, Texas, which is the location of the organization's headquarters as well as Asmongold's residence.

Asmongold has also recently begun multistreaming (broadcasting live on multiple platforms) in order to gain more audience coverage and reach. Furthermore, after his shift to the Stake-backed streaming service, the American streamer has also talked about the economic benefits he has enjoyed since he became a Kick partner, supposedly earning $40,000 from just two streams on Twitch's rival platform.

