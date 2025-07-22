OTK Trials of Gielinor OSRS event: Date, time, livestream link, and more

Streaming and media collective One True King (OTK), in collaboration with Kick Studios, recently announced an upcoming Old School RuneScape (OSRS), titled Trials of Gielinor, to be streamed live on Kick on July 26, 2025, at 2 pm CST. This project is one of the collective's first collaborations with Kick Studios, the original content division of Kick.com.In June 2025, Kick partnered with OTK to launch the Studios program, aiming to produce high-production livestreamed events. Trials of Gielinor seems to be a part of many future productions. The Runescape pivot is fitting, considering the team's history in the MMORPG space, specifically with World of Warcraft, and their work on the popular Onlyfangs guild.A post from the team's official X account revealed the event, which will feature the likes of Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; and EsfandTV. Apart from the OSRS action, the Kick collaboration could also involve IRL challenges. The post read:&quot;Old School RuneScape is Back. Quests. Chaos. IRL Challenges. Welcome to the Trials of Gielinor.&quot;Readers can catch the official stream on July 26, 2025, via the group's official Kick channel.This project comes at an interesting time for OTK, with prominent members, like Will Neff and Asmongold, leaving the group due to reasons revolving around vision misalignment and sponsorship difficulties. Most recently, Nmplol, who is due to participate in Trials of Gielinor, claimed that he would be &quot;retiring&quot; from his online career.Asmongold to take part in OTK's Trials of Gielinor OSRS eventIn October 2020, WoW veteran and streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold,&quot; who left the collective following controversial remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict, took his first stab at OSRS. Now, almost five years later, he is reuniting with the OTK cast to play the game.Notably, on June 1, 2025, the streaming platform officially welcomed Asmongold to its Kick Partner Program, announcing his arrival via an X post. The streamer currently multistreams, sharing an audience with both Twitch and Kick.During the build-up to the event, Asmongold mentioned how a chunk of the WoW community is now going down the OSRS route, and how he was shocked by the transition:&quot;A lot of WoW players are dropping WoW, and now they're moving over to Runescape. And this is happening at like a massive rate. I'm kind of surprised that it's gone this far.&quot;In other news, Nmplol stated that Mizkif has not been part of OTK since 2023 and described the streamer’s fanbase as toxic.