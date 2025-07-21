"I think it's time to retire": Nmplol's Discord messages about 'retirement' surface

After nearly 12 years online on Twitch and in adjacent spaces, Nick &quot;Nmplol&quot; Polom seems to be contemplating retirement. Polom started streaming part-time on Twitch around 2013 and began uploading YouTube gaming content in 2014. His presence online would continue to grow, and in 2017, he adopted streaming as a full-time endeavor. The idea of Nmplol quitting his streaming career went viral after a series of his Discord community messages surfaced:&quot;I think it's time to retire.&quot;Other messages also referenced the streamer's Michigan road trip, a return to his hometown streamed live on July 21, 2025. This isn't the first time he's made this trip. Early in 2021, Polom, along with his then partner Malena, drove together while broadcasting their journey.One message indicated that his current road trip might be his last streaming project:&quot;After this Michigan trip, it's definitely time to retire.&quot;Over the years, Nmplol has been the subject of both praise and criticism. He is the co-owner of the streaming media collective One True King (OTK) and has been nominated for multiple Streamer Awards. As for recent controversies, he faced backlash in July 2025 for a polarizing comment regarding Texas flood victims, before issuing a public apology.Nmplol visits his childhood home in MichiganBack in his hometown, Nick showcased his childhood home. Accompanied by his streaming associate and rumored partner, Katchii, he streamed the house and explained how it has become part of farmland now:&quot;That's the house I grew up in, ('It looks like a farm... It is a farm, Nick,' said Katchii)... Yeah, that's the house, that's it, cool, right?&quot;Viewers commented about how &quot;nice&quot; the house looked, and one particular question about Nick's childhood that came via Text To Speech (TTS) message had him laughing:&quot;Do you keep in touch with any of your butlers from childhood?&quot;Following this, the streamer took his chat around the locality he grew up in, highlighting important landmarks. This stream, aired on July 21, garnered an average viewership of 12,300 and lasted nearly four hours.In other news, Nmplol has revealed that the first episode of his new podcast with Sodapoppin will be dropping soon.