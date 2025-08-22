"People fake friendships": Stable Ronaldo claims streamers 'don't like each other'

FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has opined on relationships between streamers in his Twitch broadcast on August 21, 2025. These remarks were made while he was reviewing a post on X, which showcased a photo of multiple content creators next to each other, with the caption talking of a time when the streamers did not have an &quot;ego.&quot;Reacting to the same, Rani stated that ego was not the issue at hand, and that content creators within the streaming industry did not particularly like each other to begin with:&quot;I actually have a take, let's start... Oh, should I start stirring myself into this a little bit? I don't actually think streamers have egos. I think streamers just don't like each other, simple as that. It's not based off egos, it's just based off they don't like each other, and people fake friendships.&quot;'Don't know why this is a thing': Stable Ronaldo gives his take on streamers' relations with each other within the industryContent creators within the streaming industry often have the power to build massive communities owing to their influence. On the flipside, they often end up engaging in feuds with other streamers, leading to public beefs and subsequent clashes between their communities.Addressing such differences between streamers across the board, Stable Ronaldo stated that he did not understand why they existed in the first place. According to him, there are enough resources for all the creators engaged within the streaming industry, thus mitigating the need for feuds.Claiming that he did not understand why streamers dislike each other, Stable Ronaldo said:&quot;I'm going to be honest, I just don't think people like each other. I don't really know why... There's plenty of money for everyone. There's plenty of viewership for everyone, and there's plenty of content for everyone. I don't really know why this is even like a thing. Like, I just don't know why people are scared to say they don't like people.&quot;In other news, Canadian hip-hop star Drake recently made headlines owing to his apparent feud with Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani. Kick streamer Adin Ross, a friend of the rapper, had claimed that Drake would no longer be streaming on the platform. Furthermore, the rapper's Kick channel was recently deleted.