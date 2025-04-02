Pirate Software slams partnered Twitch streamer for sending threats on social media

Twitch streamer Pirate Software, also known as Thor, was allegedly threatened by fellow content creator “MattyPocketTV.” He shared a screenshot of his X inbox, showing some of the messages he received. Thor said it is easy to take action on such threats through legal means because MattyPocketTV’s “payment information and identity” is available via Twitch.

The screenshot features messages that ask Pirate Software to stay away from Hardcore World of Warcraft (WoW). For those unfamiliar, MattyPocketTV is a Twitch streamer with over 107,000 followers, and won the Smite World Championship in 2021. Thor called out MattyPocketTV, saying:

“Hey @MattyPocketTV you do realize that it's super easy to follow up on threats like this with law enforcement right? Especially when you tie your Twitter and @Twitch to one another. Since you're partnered your payment information and identity are on file with the platform.”

Why did MattyPocketTV threaten Pirate Software?

Thor shared his private messages from MattyPocketTV (Image via X/@PirateSoftware)

It is unknown why MattyPocketTV threatened Pirate Software to stay away from WoW. The threats may be linked to Thor’s recent controversy with the OnlyFangs guild, where he quit a raid, causing players to die in-game.

Several content creators called him out over the incident, and even Dota 2 caster SyndereN made fun of him during an esports event. OnlyFangs guild owner Chance “Sodapoppin” claimed Thor did not take responsibility during the WoW controversy, saying

“Pirate absolutely could have saved them if he played his class to a basic level, which he claims to know how to do. I've seen clips, and I've heard it. He claims he knows how to do, clearly could not in the panic, and then refused to accept any accountability on that. That's it. That's all this is."

MattyPocketTV’s messages to Thor also claimed the streamer takes no responsibility:

“Just a friendly reminder, you’re a fa**ot and I hope I see you at an event soon. Stay out of HC (hardcore) WoW dum**ss b**ch. Zero accountability pu**y.”

Thor is prepared to take legal action against MattyPocket. He responded to a tweet by X user @Toxin_1120 claiming he took screenshots of “everything” for his police report:

“Seeing as all of his socials link back to one another and I have already taken screenshots of everything for the police report it doesn't matter what he says at this point. Hard to refute when you personally claim ownership over the account sending these messages.”

In other news, Pirate Software recently played Assassin’s Creed: Shadows and called it “fun.” The streamer liked the game despite the controversies surrounding it.

