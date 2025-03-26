"Shadows is fun"— Twitch streamer Pirate Software details Assassin's Creed Shadows' pros and cons

Twitch streamer Pirate Software, also known as Thor, recently took to X and posted detailed paragraphs related to Ubisoft's latest title, Assassin's Creed Shadows. For those unaware, the video game has received some backlash online. From complaints about insensitive cultural references to many considering the title's gameplay mechanics lackluster, AC Shadows has received its fair share of criticism. However, Thor seems to think otherwise.

In his first post, the streamer shared a picture of a man standing in a crowded room, appearing as if he were making a declaration. The caption to Thor's post read:

"Assassin's Creed Shadows is fun, and the environments are beautiful."

Considering the controversy and criticism behind the game, this post initiated a series of conversations in the comments section. Pirate Software then decided to compile his "conversations with people" into a detailed review of the game, featuring its positives and negatives.

He started by listing the game's strengths, specifically talking about the "compelling" storyline and combat development:

"The game's story so far has been compelling overall... Combat gets much more interesting around level 30 as you can't just one shot everything, and you need to take apart locations with more thought put in."

The game also faced criticism for its alleged cultural inaccuracy. For example, Japanese officials found Yasuke's reported depiction of vandalizing a shrine disrespectful. Pirate Software, on the other hand, claimed the references to Japanese culture have been consistently positive:

"Cultural references have been very positive so far. I've learned a lot about locations, practices, and some historical figures. At no time did the game incentivize the destruction or disrespect of cultural objects or locations."

Pirate Software lists out his problems with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows

Like any balanced review, Pirate Software presented his negatives about Ubisoft's latest title as well.

Firstly, he felt that some of the movement mechanics were a bit heavy or "clunky", especially because of how climbing-oriented Assassin's Creed games are. Interestingly, YouTuber Zanny had a similar review note about Yasuke's movement:

"Movement can be clunky when everything in the world can be climbed. Ladders have an insane amount of gravity and will pull you in just by looking at them. Yasuke cannot run without trying to bullcharge any object near him..."

Next, Thor expressed a distaste towards the game's intimate moments:

"The sexual scenes so far felt out of place."

Finally, the streamer claimed the micro-transactions (or "MTX") within the game hindered the experience significantly:

"MTX in a single player game feels bad to me. I dislike it entirely and refuse to engage in any purchases available."

In other news, the YouTuber Wildcat recently addressed criticism following his sponsored gameplay video featuring AC Shadows. In response to negative comments, he described the controversy as stemming from "braindead fragile people".

