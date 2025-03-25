YouTuber Zanny claims he is being called "a paid Ubisoft employee" for liking Assassin's Creed Shadows 

YouTuber Zanny has been uploading video game-related content on the platform for over a decade. Recently, he took a stab at Ubisoft's latest title and the fourteenth installment in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Shadows. For context, Shadows received a wave of criticism due to its alleged poor cultural representation, insensitivity, and certain lackluster gameplay mechanics.

Ad

Regardless, Zanny decided to take the game for a spin and came out with a few positive remarks after his review. In light of his compliments on Ubisoft's latest release, certain individuals claimed that the YouTuber had to be sponsored. In response, he made a statement on X:

"I'm being called a paid Ubisoft employee cause I had good things to say about the game."

Ad

Trending

Ad

During his video playing the Assassin's Creed title, the YouTuber found himself enjoying part of the experience, calling the game "decent":

"I have an idea. What if we continue to not buy Ubisoft games so that they keep getting motivated to make decent games like this?"

That said, Zanny did not leave his review without some criticism. One issue revolved around Yasuke, a playable secondary character and samurai. Here's what the streamer had to say about the character's feel:

Ad

"Playing Yasuke, you're kind of forced to play as him for the story. Makes sense I guess for the narrative, but I just don't have as much fun playing as him... it does not feel good to be this slow and clunky in an Assassin's Creed game."

"Ask for better FPS if you're an employee": Zanny humorously addresses comments claiming he's on Ubisoft's payroll

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amidst Shadows' release, one particular point of contention in the Assassin's Creed community involves the lowered frames per second (FPS) at The Hideout, which acts as the player's base of operations in-game.

Some players have found the drop in FPS while switching to The Hideout frustrating. In response to Zanny's original statement, X user @BradyOlsen18 suggested the YouTuber request for higher FPS:

"Ask for better FPS if you're an employee."

Ad

In response, the Let's Play YouTuber humorously responded, claiming that bumps in FPS are exclusive only towards higher ranked employees in the Ubisoft chain:

"60 FPS hideout is only for management-level employees."

In other news, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed concerns regarding the portrayal of cultural elements in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback