Plaqueboymax claims his "In Too Deep" livestream went offline due to 'weird' streamer's actions, fans believe he's referring to Adin Ross

Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax&quot; recently talked about the reason behind the broadcast of his show, In Too Deep 2, going offline. He claimed that the intervention was due to the actions of a particular streamer, whom he labeled as being &quot;weird.&quot; Plaqueboymax claimed that the streamer's community was intentionally affecting the server being utilized for his show's broadcast.Supposedly, individuals had been doxxing IRLToolkit, a company providing cloud streaming services and giving IRL content creators the ability to add overlays, stream drops, and other features typically expected from a desktop-hosted broadcast.Talking about the technical difficulties being faced by the show, Maxwell explained:&quot;I'mma tell you why this sh** down, but it's crazy. It's lowkey some bullsh**. It gotta deal with sh** that happened yesterday. That n***a is like, basically doxxing, toolkit and like taking the servers down. Yeah, some weird sh**. Some weird streamer and their sh**.&quot;Despite Plaqueboymax not taking any name in particular, many in his Twitch live chat thought that Kick streamer Adin Ross' fan community, AR Loyals, may have been behind the alleged attack.&quot;AR LOYAL,&quot; wrote Twitch user Saamthony600&quot;ITS AR ROYALS,&quot; wrote Twitch user quartpsm&quot;ADIN,&quot; wrote Twitch user matthoneydooMessages being sent in by viewers of In Too Deep 2 hosted by Plaqueboymax on his Twitch channel (Image via clippedszn/X)What was the peak viewership for Plaqueboymax's In Too Deep 2?The premiere of In Too Deep 2 on Plaqueboymax's Twitch channel on July 19, 2025, marked the FaZe member's return to the platform after a month and a half-long departure. The first day of his show fetched a massive viewership, with over 118,000 concurrently watching the show live at one point in time.Further, the broadcast managed to maintain an average viewership of 95,000. The show will be taking place over three days, covering July 18, 19 and 20.In other news, Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have become involved in a feud after Cenat revealed that the latter's manager used the N-word against him in 2024.