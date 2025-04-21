Pokimane accuses former Twitch staff of faking a relationship with her to manipulate other women

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently made allegations against a former Twitch staff member of supposedly manipulating women in her (Imane's) community by faking a relationship with the streaming star. She made the accusations on an episode of the Sweet n Sour Podcast released on YouTube on April 19, 2025. For those unaware, the podcast is hosted by Pokimane and fellow streamer Lily "LilyPichu".

As revealed by Pokimane, the employee in question was supposedly a member of Twitch's public safety team. She stated:

"Manipulating numerous women in my community by faking a s**ual and romantic relationship with me and he had been doing this under our noses for the last two years, and that the way she found out was because a bunch of these girls ended up talking to each other about their experineces with him and then they all realised that what he was saying was a bunch of lies, and then they contacted my team, and so she was telling me."

"Let me get into the nitty gritty": Pokimane alleges a Twitch employee "manipulated" women in her community by faking a relationship with her

Pokimane made the accusations in the 32nd episode of the Sweet n Sour Podcast, which is a weekly show hosted by Pokimane and fellow Twitch streamer Lilypichu. Poki revealed the way the Twitch employee had allegedly deceived members of her community.

Giving a detailed account of the entire situation, she said:

"Let me get into the nitty gritty. So, what he would do, is he would approach women in my community and because, now he was followed by all these streamers, because he got all of these connects. He seemed like a really reputable person, and he would start building some sort of friendship with them, but then he would start talking about like, how depressed he is and how suicidal he is."

After explaining how the individual allegedly attempted to manipulate the women, Poki shared details of how the individual would describe the fake "relationship" he had with the streamer:

"So, of course, he would garner these girls' sympathies, and they would want to help him, yada yada. And then he would start... he would start talking about this, like fake relationship that he and I had. Mind you, when I started learning about this, there was only so much that I could see for my own mental health, but basically he would talk about how I was emotionally and romantically, and otherwise abusing him. And he would say that we would like meet up at these hotels at TwitchCon, and this or that."

Clarifying that she has never had any form of contact with this individual, Poki said:

"Mind you, I've never met him. I have not met this person once in my life... We actually only have one semi-personal conversation, and it was right before I found out all of this sh**, and everything he told me, I then also found out was a lie."

