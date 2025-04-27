Pokimane taken to ER, shares photo from hospital bed

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" has shared an image of herself from a bed in a hospital emergency room after contracting two infections at once. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer has not held a broadcast for the last four days, having hosted her last livestream on April 23, 2025.

Ad

She shared the image of herself in the ER room in an X post on April 27, 2025. Explaining her absence from streaming, Pokimane wrote:

"Sorry for lack of streams, i wound up in the ER and apparently have two different infections at once lol they took super good care of me though & i’ll be fine soon!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

What was Pokimane's cancer scare last year all about?

This is not the first time Pokimane has undergone medical issues, with the female streamer having had a cancer scare in November 2024 after a "lump" was discovered on her chest by an MRI scan. This wasn't the first time the lump appeared – she previously had it removed through a surgical procedure.

The streamer was ordered two biopsies, wherein a small sample of the abnormal growth is taken to be examined under a microscope. While the procedure itself was frightening for Pokimane, she later revealed that she was relieved to find that the growth was not cancerous and benign.

Ad

Pokimane was recently the subject of criticism online after she uploaded a photo of herself on X, leading some users to comment about her age. She clapped back, calling the individuals criticising her "weirdos."

While stating that she did not bother to pay heed to such comments, she was worried about their impact on younger audiences, particularly girls, who could view such comments being made against her online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More