Why was Pokimane in the hospital? Twitch streamer reveals diagnosis after going to the ER in Shanghai

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently gave an update about her health on social media, explaining that she has not been streaming because she is sick during her visit to Shanghai, China. The Moroccan-Canadian content creator traveled to the country a couple of days ago and had plans to go live. However, on April 27, 2025, she posted a photo from a hospital bed on X, writing that she had to go to the ER after contracting two infections at the same time.

Ad

She also posted on her Instagram story and apologized to her followers for not streaming, writing:

"Wound up in the ER & found out I have 2 different infections. oops lol. sorry for lack of streams. I'll focus on resting & update y'all soon."

Pokimane gave more context about her condition in subsequent Instagram stories, where the Twitch streamer explained that the doctors at an unnamed hospital in Shanghai had tested and found that her throat had been simultaneously infected with a bacterial and a viral infection.

Ad

Trending

The streamer also praised the medical services in Shanghai, writing:

"For those wondering, basically I have both a viral and a bacterial infection in my throat (very unlucky lol). the doctor was basically like, 'We'll test you for this OR that', 'Oh sh*t nvm u got both' lmfaaoo. I was in the ER for 3-4 hours but wow the urgent care in Shanghai is incredibly clean, quick & convenient."

Ad

The Twitch star gave updates on Instagram (Image via @pokimanelol/Instagram)

Pokimane continued to explain what procedures she went through at the hospital and how she felt better after being given an IV (intravenous) drip:

Ad

"They drew my blood/took tests & gave me an IV drip with anti-inflammatory steroids, antibiotics, electrolytes, and more. I felt so much better after. I have meds to take the rest of the week but I'm sure I'll be a-okay asap!"

Pokimane says she feels "much better" after being treated at Shanghai hospital

Streamer says she is feeling much better after getting treated at Shanghai hospital (Image via Pokimane/Instagram)

Pokimane announced on her Instagram story that she was "much better" after her trip to the hospital in Shanghai and wrote that she was back in her hotel room. She also apologized for talking about her health, claiming she doesn't want people to worry:

Ad

"I'm back in my hotel room now & already feel much better!! Sorry, I hate giving health updates because I don't want anyone to worry about me."

The streamer also noted that she felt silly asking for home remedies like tea for the infections, and reminded her followers about how "incredible" modern medicine is. Claiming that natural selection would have taken her without medicine, Pokimane wrote:

Ad

"I also feel sos silly bc 'I'm out here asking, 'hmm what tea should I drink for my painfully sore throat.' Like, girl.. you have a fever and 2 infections, go to the hosptial lmfaooo. Anyways, friendly reminder modern medicine is incredible. natural selection would've taken me out long ago lol."

In related news, Pokimane had a health scare last year as well. In a vlog posted in November 2024, the streamer explained how she had a lumpectomy after finding an abnormal mass on her chest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More