Popular VRChat streamer Roflgator banned for fourth time on Twitch

Well-known VRChat Twitch creator Robert "Roflgator" has been banned from the platform for the fourth time on June 10, 2024. While no official reason has been announced for the same, the creator stated that a "mute cam" may have been the cause. Opening Robert's Twitch profile now leads to a message stating that the channel is "unavailable due to a violation" of Twitch's community guidelines and terms of service.

The creator has been banned for one day, as he revealed in a reply to the automated post from the StreamerBans account announcing his ban. This duration is concurrent with the other three short-lived bans, which lasted only a few days.

Expand Tweet

Trending

VRChat creator Roflgator has received his fourth ban on Twitch

Expand Tweet

Robert has a well-decorated career in the esports field. Although a majority of Roflgator's stream on Twitch now revolves around VRChat, the creator has played Overwatch on a professional level in the past, participating in various tournaments and championships. He has also played the role of a coach for Team Envy, EnVision eSports, Tempo Storm, and Fnatic, among others.

Robert was first banned on July 22, 2020, for just one day. The American streamer's very next ban came on June 24, 2022, which lasted for three days, making it his longest.

This suspension was a result of the streamer leaving his PC open while on VRChat. With players being provided the liberty of customization, the broadcast accidentally displayed a s*xually inappropriate outfit. This eventually put the creator on the receiving end of the platform's ban hammer.

Roflgator was banned yet again a year later on September 10, 2023, and unbanned after two days. In response to his latest ban in 2024, Roflgator posted on X, stating:

"I guess mute cam not the play."

A look at recent streamer bans

Conversely, the Stake-backed platform Kick, which is known for its relatively lax policies regarding content, seems to have picked up its moderation. This came about after Heelmike and Jon Zherka were reportedly perma-banned "after a series of controversial events" taking place over the last year.

Similarly, on June 2, 2024, controversial streamer Cheesur was banned from Kick for making objectionable remarks regarding "doing business with Black people" while addressing Kick CEO Eddie Kraven.

After BruceDropEmOff announced his return to Twitch after a year of streaming on Kick, Cheesur claimed that Bruce had "used" Kraven for money and did not want to work in collaboration with him for a long period. Cheesur protested his ban by stating that he had simply made a "stereotypical" joke, similar to any other creator.