  "Pulled the goat": Fans react as FaZe Silky draws very rare Kobe Bryant card on stream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 24, 2025 19:13 GMT
FaZe Silky recently managed to pull a rare signed Kobe Bryant trading card while streaming live (Image via FaZeClan/X

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jerry "Silky" recently acquired a signed Kobe Bryant card while doing card pack openings during his Twitch broadcast. The card, which was released in 2015, is reportedly one of twenty total produced worldwide.

The card is said to be valued at $10,000. After recognizing the card he had pulled, Silky and his fellow FaZe Clan members started celebrating, exclaiming:

"Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! Yo! Signed! It's signed!"
The clip of Slipz and his fellow FaZe members' reaction to the card reveal has gone viral online, with it receiving over 130,000 views on X. Subsequently, netizens have been giving their own reactions to the rare card pull:

"Pulled the goat," wrote X user @richard70945
"Yo, that's actually a brilliant one you're lucky," wrote X user @skinclubmedia
"I can’t find that card anywhere. That’s a MASSIVE hit," wrote X user @tubs_og
On the other side, some netizens contemplated whether Silky's handling of the card could possibly reduce its value:

"Psa 9 to start. Fingerprints and saliva all over it. It worth about $900. Hell of a pull though," wrote X user @GPHustla
"And wat does he do, spit on the card," wrote X user @BreadWinnaLon

How long has Silky been a member of the FaZe clan?

Silky is one of the newer additions made to the FaZe Clan following the organisation's reboot, in which many members, including long-time ones, were asked to leave the organisation. Instead, the content creation team was limited down to just a few new faces, with Silky being one of them. Silky joined the organisation on April 29, 2024.

Alongside Silky, other members who had joined the organisation include Nick "Lacy," Max "plaqueboymax" and Jason "jasontheween." These creators have been instrumental in the reprise of the organisation, streaming consistently online and representing FaZe in content creation circles.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

