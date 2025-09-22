"QT is the queen of passive-aggressive quips": Fans react as QTCinderella says "bots" watch OTK's content

Twitch streamer Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; recently quipped about the popularity of media organization One True King (OTK). The organization, known for having members such as Matthew &quot;Mizkif,&quot; Tim &quot;Esfand,&quot; Thomas &quot;Sodapoppin,&quot; and Emily &quot;Emiru,&quot; was called out by QTCinderella in the midst of her recent Camp Peak event.Responding to a viewer's remark that this iteration of the Camp Peak event seems to be more catered towards younger audiences, QTCinderella said:&quot;'Why is this camp PG-13? Previous editions were much better compared to this.' I don't know what you're talking about. You're just an OTK fanboy, and I'm sorry no one watches them anymore besides bots.&quot;Comment byu/MuellersKuh from discussion inLivestreamFailA clip of her making the remarks was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly picked up steam, with netizens reacting to QTCinderella's comments. The clip on Twitch has since been deleted, with only a mirror link of it remaining on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With some netizens calling her &quot;passive-aggressive,&quot; many criticized her unprompted targeting of OTK:&quot;QT is the queen of passive-aggressive quips. This one is prolly jealousy or maybe shes just annoyed at the comment &amp; took it personal. Then when comments like this backfire, she shifts gears into emotional victim mode; 'why is everyone so mean to me' vibes,&quot; wrote u/Andrewskyy1&quot;QT the other day 'I just want to bring different streamer communities together, I think that's really important,'&quot; wrote u/Direct-Comparison464&quot;Why do so many streamers have to find someone to lash out at when they're stressed,&quot; wrote u/RuntRoastSome netizens noted that ExtraEmily, an OTK member, was actually a part of the Camp Peak event being hosted by QTCinderella:&quot;Only OTK members even left are Extraemily, NMPLOL, Cyr and Esfand. Basicly 25 % of OTK is at this event xD,&quot; wrote u/Freestyler_123&quot;Streaming is a pirahna tank. Also isn't Emily at this event?&quot; wrote u/Fellers&quot;I mean the chatter is not wrong and it got under her skin clearly. Emily is also the most entertaining streamer there, and isn't she OTK?&quot; wrote u/CJDistasioWhat is QTCinderella's Camp Peak event?QTCinderella's Camp Peak event, ongoing at the time of writing, is a three-day-long event hosted on the Twitch streamer's channel from September 19 to September 21, 2025. The event features several creators partaking in challenges, activities, and camping-esque content.This year's event features creators like Fiona “Fanfan,&quot; Lily &quot;Lilypichu,&quot; Arky, Emily &quot;ExtraEmily,&quot; Jason &quot;Jasontheween,&quot; Alexander &quot;FaZe Adapt,&quot; among others.In other news, political commentator Destiny recently revealed that his YouTube channel had been demonetized due to him supposedly not keeping in line with the platform's creator responsibility guidelines.