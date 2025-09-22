  • home icon
"QT is the queen of passive-aggressive quips": Fans react as QTCinderella says "bots" watch OTK's content

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 22, 2025 01:35 GMT
Netizens are reacting to QTCinderella
Netizens are reacting to QTCinderella's recent remarks about One True King (Image via LSFMirror/arazu.io)

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" recently quipped about the popularity of media organization One True King (OTK). The organization, known for having members such as Matthew "Mizkif," Tim "Esfand," Thomas "Sodapoppin," and Emily "Emiru," was called out by QTCinderella in the midst of her recent Camp Peak event.

Responding to a viewer's remark that this iteration of the Camp Peak event seems to be more catered towards younger audiences, QTCinderella said:

"'Why is this camp PG-13? Previous editions were much better compared to this.' I don't know what you're talking about. You're just an OTK fanboy, and I'm sorry no one watches them anymore besides bots."
also-read-trending Trending

A clip of her making the remarks was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly picked up steam, with netizens reacting to QTCinderella's comments. The clip on Twitch has since been deleted, with only a mirror link of it remaining on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With some netizens calling her "passive-aggressive," many criticized her unprompted targeting of OTK:

"QT is the queen of passive-aggressive quips. This one is prolly jealousy or maybe shes just annoyed at the comment & took it personal. Then when comments like this backfire, she shifts gears into emotional victim mode; 'why is everyone so mean to me' vibes," wrote u/Andrewskyy1
"QT the other day 'I just want to bring different streamer communities together, I think that's really important,'" wrote u/Direct-Comparison464
"Why do so many streamers have to find someone to lash out at when they're stressed," wrote u/RuntRoast

Some netizens noted that ExtraEmily, an OTK member, was actually a part of the Camp Peak event being hosted by QTCinderella:

"Only OTK members even left are Extraemily, NMPLOL, Cyr and Esfand. Basicly 25 % of OTK is at this event xD," wrote u/Freestyler_123
"Streaming is a pirahna tank. Also isn't Emily at this event?" wrote u/Fellers
"I mean the chatter is not wrong and it got under her skin clearly. Emily is also the most entertaining streamer there, and isn't she OTK?" wrote u/CJDistasio
What is QTCinderella's Camp Peak event?

QTCinderella's Camp Peak event, ongoing at the time of writing, is a three-day-long event hosted on the Twitch streamer's channel from September 19 to September 21, 2025. The event features several creators partaking in challenges, activities, and camping-esque content.

This year's event features creators like Fiona “Fanfan," Lily "Lilypichu," Arky, Emily "ExtraEmily," Jason "Jasontheween," Alexander "FaZe Adapt," among others.

In other news, political commentator Destiny recently revealed that his YouTube channel had been demonetized due to him supposedly not keeping in line with the platform's creator responsibility guidelines.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

