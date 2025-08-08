Ray and RaKai get banned from Walmart after getting accused of solicitation on livestream

Twitch streamers Ray &quot;Rayasianboy&quot; and RaKai, who goes by 2xRaKai on Twitch, have found themselves amid a controversy after having the cops called on them for allegedly &quot;soliciting&quot; money from strangers during a trip to their local Walmart. The two streamers had been shopping and conversing with strangers during their collaborative Twitch broadcast on August 8, 2025.The streamers were informed that they were being asked to leave the group by Walmart employees and that authorities had become aware of the pair's actions within the store. Eventually, the two ended up being indefinitely banned from the Walmart outlet.A clip showcased the two being informed about the matter by a man, who said:&quot;So, the problem is that you guys were going up to customers and asking for money. The sign on the door says 'no soliciting.'&quot;RaKai, seemingly in disbelief, then asks:&quot;Oh, really?RaKai and Ray get told by cops that they have been permanently banned from WalmartDuring their time inside the local Walmart, RaKai and Ray were seen asking shoppers to donate in the name of &quot;charity,&quot; with them pocketing the money themselves. Eventually, the two exited the Walmart and got seated within a vehicle after they were reported for &quot;soliciting.&quot;A police officer then came up to the window of their car and said:&quot;Hey, all of you guys aren't welcome back at the Walmart, okay? If you come back, you go to jail.&quot;Then, RaKai asked:&quot;Never?&quot;The officer then responded:&quot;Never.&quot;Despite this, Ray seemed to be surprised at being permanently banned from the store:&quot;Yo, forever? We can never go to this Walmart! We about to call Walmart right now!&quot;This is not the only controversy the pair has been involved in over the past few days. The two had recently come under fire for seemingly laughing at the prospect of donating to Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; charity, TeamWater. The project aims to provide clean drinking water to over two million people for decades by raising $40 million.Many prominent content creators, Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv,&quot; and Asmongold have pledged to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars collectively for charity.