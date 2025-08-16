"Rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ": KreekCraft comments on David Baszucki's Roblox account allegedly getting terminated

Recently, YouTuber Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; has spoken up about the alleged termination of Roblox CEO David Baszucki's gaming account. On August 15, 2025, X user @realRubenSim reported that the Canadian entrepreneur's Roblox account had supposedly been banned.They shared a screenshot from the &quot;users.roblox.com&quot; website, which seemed to suggest that Baszucki's account had been suspended. The message in the screenshot read:&quot;{&quot;description&quot;:&quot;I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of ROBLOX. Really! I used to login as Builderman. Now I login both as david.baszucki, and also under several other accounts so as to view ROBLOX from the eyes of a regular player.&quot;,&quot;created&quot;:&quot;2007-05- 15T23:54:41.403Z&quot;,&quot;isBanned&quot;:true,&quot;externalAppDisplayName&quot;: null, &quot;hasVerifiedBadge&quot;:fa lse,&quot;id&quot;:24941,' ,&quot;name&quot;:&quot;david.baszucki&quot;, &quot;displayName&quot;:&quot;david.baszucki&quot;}&quot;On the same day, KreekCraft commented on the situation, speculating that either the &quot;Roblox AI went rogue&quot; and terminated the platform's founder's account, or a &quot;rebellion was going on&quot; at the company's headquarters:&quot;The Roblox AI either went rogue or there's a rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ right now&quot;KreekCraft's X post (Image via x.com/KreekCraft)Over 322 fans responded to the 28-year-old streamer's social media post, with some believing that David Baszucki &quot;might have deactivated his account.&quot;&quot;He might have deactivated his account.&quot; X user @Richard68945 posted.&quot;The Roblox employees voted for the rebellion ending...&quot; X user @LizardTOfficial wrote.&quot;Roblox is having a civil war in their HQ right now yeah&quot; X user @Ryanm7288 commented.&quot;I doubt its a rebellion. I know things like this are more likely a simple error or a test gone awry. Jumping to conspiracy theories ignores how often tech glitches happen. Lets focus on fixing the issue rather than dramatizing it.&quot; X user @_alphashark_ remarked.&quot;Crazy hill to die on&quot; - KreekCraft reacts to Roblox's reported decision to restrict social hangout features such as bathrooms and bedroomsOn August 15, 2025, X user @Roblox_RTC reported that the gaming platform plans to limit social hangout features like bathrooms and bedrooms to ID-verified users over the age of 17.Stating that Roblox Corporation's purported decision was a &quot;crazy hill to die on,&quot; KreekCraft remarked:&quot;This is a crazy hill to die on. Roblox &quot;bathroom&quot; games are sex games. Making them 17+ doesn't solve the issue. 17 year olds are still minors. Roblox is still allowing kids to be in these games. Holy s**t just ban the damn games. Nobody wants sex games on the platform.&quot; KreekCraft wrote in his X post.As of this writing, the &quot;isBanned&quot; flag on the users.roblox.com website had been set to &quot;false,&quot; suggesting that David Baszucki's official Roblox account is not suspended.