  "Rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ": KreekCraft comments on David Baszucki's Roblox account allegedly getting terminated

"Rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ": KreekCraft comments on David Baszucki's Roblox account allegedly getting terminated

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 16, 2025 06:06 GMT
&quot;Rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ&quot;: KreekCraft comments on David Baszucki
David Baszucki's Roblox account allegedly got terminated (Image via youtube.com/@Roblox and x.com/DavidBaszucki)

Recently, YouTuber Forrest "KreekCraft" has spoken up about the alleged termination of Roblox CEO David Baszucki's gaming account. On August 15, 2025, X user @realRubenSim reported that the Canadian entrepreneur's Roblox account had supposedly been banned.

They shared a screenshot from the "users.roblox.com" website, which seemed to suggest that Baszucki's account had been suspended. The message in the screenshot read:

"{"description":"I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of ROBLOX. Really! I used to login as Builderman. Now I login both as david.baszucki, and also under several other accounts so as to view ROBLOX from the eyes of a regular player.","created":"2007-05- 15T23:54:41.403Z","isBanned":true,"externalAppDisplayName": null, "hasVerifiedBadge":fa lse,"id":24941,' ,"name":"david.baszucki", "displayName":"david.baszucki"}"
On the same day, KreekCraft commented on the situation, speculating that either the "Roblox AI went rogue" and terminated the platform's founder's account, or a "rebellion was going on" at the company's headquarters:

"The Roblox AI either went rogue or there's a rebellion going on inside Roblox HQ right now"
KreekCraft&#039;s X post (Image via x.com/KreekCraft)
KreekCraft's X post (Image via x.com/KreekCraft)

Over 322 fans responded to the 28-year-old streamer's social media post, with some believing that David Baszucki "might have deactivated his account."

"He might have deactivated his account." X user @Richard68945 posted.
"The Roblox employees voted for the rebellion ending..." X user @LizardTOfficial wrote.
"Roblox is having a civil war in their HQ right now yeah" X user @Ryanm7288 commented.
"I doubt its a rebellion. I know things like this are more likely a simple error or a test gone awry. Jumping to conspiracy theories ignores how often tech glitches happen. Lets focus on fixing the issue rather than dramatizing it." X user @_alphashark_ remarked.
"Crazy hill to die on" - KreekCraft reacts to Roblox's reported decision to restrict social hangout features such as bathrooms and bedrooms

On August 15, 2025, X user @Roblox_RTC reported that the gaming platform plans to limit social hangout features like bathrooms and bedrooms to ID-verified users over the age of 17.

Stating that Roblox Corporation's purported decision was a "crazy hill to die on," KreekCraft remarked:

"This is a crazy hill to die on. Roblox "bathroom" games are sex games. Making them 17+ doesn't solve the issue. 17 year olds are still minors. Roblox is still allowing kids to be in these games. Holy s**t just ban the damn games. Nobody wants sex games on the platform." KreekCraft wrote in his X post.
As of this writing, the "isBanned" flag on the users.roblox.com website had been set to "false," suggesting that David Baszucki's official Roblox account is not suspended.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

