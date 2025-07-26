"Grow that cannabis": NFL fans react as Travis Kelce jokes about playing Roblox after CEO's viral tweet

Travis Kelce's skills go beyond the gridiron. The three-time Super Bowl winner is also a champion at growing a garden in Roblox's recent &quot;Grow a Garden&quot; event. The NFL star got a shoutout from the founder and CEO of the popular video game.David Baszucki said that Kelce was an expert in gardening with the game's developer, Jandel, in an admin-activated weather event.&quot;Pretty sure (Travis Kelce) has skillz beyond football - including possibly doing some gardening with [Jandel] before he hits the field for preseason...&quot; Baszucki tweeted on Friday.Kelce replied to Baszucki's X post.&quot;Can’t talk! Too busy planting away,&quot; Kelce tweeted.NFL fans loved Kelce's hilarious reply to Roblox's CEO and shared their reactions in the comments section.&quot;Grow that cannabis,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;This is cool , you’re making my daughters weekend,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;My Son loves this Event Travis. Tell Taylor we say Hi,&quot;one fan tweeted.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;My son was in the ER for beach trip gone wrong and came home in the middle of the night. He is up and so excited to play this game with you. You made his day!&quot; a fan said.&quot;Training camp is so boring the Big Yeti has resorted to playing Roblox... and honestly, I love that for you bestie. But also on a selfish note please bring your A-game on 9/21 to MetLife,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;My two worlds collided today...TK and my 10 year olds obsession grow a garden,&quot; another fan commented.Kelce's Roblox adventures made the day of many kids who got to play the game with him.Travis Kelce reacts to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, receiving praise from popular rapper Jelly RollJelly Roll talked about a host of things on July 17, from his music to his upcoming WWE debut. The popular rapper also praised Taylor Swift, and addressed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.&quot;She’s the GOAT!&quot; Jelly Roll said, via &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot; I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don’t even worry, I got this one. You know what I mean? She’s the GOAT&quot;Kelce dropped a five-word message for the rapper under the show's Instagram post.&quot;My dawg is the realest!!&quot; Kelce wrote.While Kelce is enjoying his time this offseason, fans are excited to see him back in action as the start of the NFL campaign is inching closer.