"She’s the GOAT”- Travis Kelce drops 5-word message reacting to Taylor Swift getting high praise from Jelly Roll

Taylor Swift's fanbase extends to a long list of celebrities and artists from all across the world. Rapper Jelly Roll has been a huge admirer of Swift and her music for a long time now. So Swifties were not surprised when he recently crowned Taylor the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time). On Thursday, Roll made his guest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", where he went on a tirade praising Swift. In fact, the "Save Me" singer directly addressed her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while crowning her with the G.O.A.T. title.Jelly Roll said:"She's the GOAT!. I will fistfight anybody who says otherwise. Travis, don't even worry, I got this one. You know what I mean? She's the GOAT."Pat McAfee's podcast later posted the clip of Jelly Roll talking highly of Taylor Swift. The post received a hilarious comment from Travis Kelce. The Chiefs tight end expressed his approval of Roll's G.O.A.T. title for Swift."My dawg is the realest!!" commented Kelce.Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift getting high praise from Jelly Roll (Image Credit: GETTY)Ed Sheeran revealed Taylor Swift's influence in making him a Titans fanEd Sheeran has been a longtime fan of the Tennessee Titans, and the credit for it apparently goes to Taylor Swift. Last week. Sheeran appeared on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, where he reflected on his history of being a Titans fan. Talking about how Swift indirectly contributed to him becoming a fan of the AFC South team, Sheeran said:"I'm a Titans fan. I moved to Nashville for Taylor's Red Tour in 2013, and I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in, and I just bought some pajamas.""And then when I got home, I was wearing the pajamas. And when someone was around, they were like, 'Oh, you're a Titans fan?' I was like, 'Guess I am.' Since then, Titans," Sheeran added.Taylor Swift has been going through a tough time as her father Scott is recovering from major heart surgery. Since it has been an emotional phase for Swift, Travis Kelce is trying to be supportive to the singer.