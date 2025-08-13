Roblox spokesperson says vigilantes have a "profit motive" amid recent controversy surrounding YouTuber Schlep

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep&quot; and Roblox. For those unaware, Schlep is a well-known figure in the Roblox community, known for his &quot;predator hunting&quot; content, and his efforts have led to the arrests of six individuals.On August 10, 2025, the 22-year-old revealed on X that Roblox had sent him a cease and desist letter, terminated his gaming account, and threatened legal action if he continued to violate Roblox's Community Standards.On August 12, 2025, Schlep posted an update on Elon Musk's social media platform, sharing screenshots from a recent PCMag article in which the publication contacted Roblox for comment on the situation.In a statement issued by Roblox's representative, it was stated that people should be aware of the importance of &quot;speaking with the right sources&quot; to understand how vigilante individuals and groups operate.While claiming that vigilantes have a &quot;profit motive to evade detection&quot; and do not provide companies like Roblox with &quot;all the information to take necessary action,&quot; the representative said:&quot;It's important to speak with the right sources to really understand how vigilante individuals and groups operate (e.g., violating policies around sharing PII [personally identifiable information], engaging in sexual conversations, lying about their ages, etc.), all while having a profit motive to evade detection instead of providing companies like ours with all the information to take the necessary action&quot;Commenting on this statement, Schelp wrote:&quot;Roblox RESPONDED. We send you EVERYTHING. We create you youtube videos showcasing the chatlogs, we send you the GOOGLE DRIVES we give to the COPS. You never made a line with me, and in MULTIPLE INSTANCES you ONLY ban ARRESTED predators after I release a massive video on it&quot;&quot;I’m literally the only person who’s gotten in trouble for this rule&quot; - Schlep responds to Roblox seemingly saying that it &quot;wouldn't directly comment&quot; on his situationIn a follow-up X post, Schlep claimed that Roblox has seemingly stated that it &quot;wouldn't directly comment&quot; on the controversy surrounding him. Stating that he was &quot;the only person&quot; who got into trouble over the circumstances, the content creator wrote:&quot;it’s also worth noting roblox said they wouldn’t directly comment on my situation, but from what I know i’m literally the only person who’s gotten in trouble for this rule so far :/&quot;In other news, Roblox CSO Matthew Kaufman recently sold $800,000 in company stock amid the Schlep controversy.