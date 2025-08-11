Roblox CSO sells over $800,000 in stock amidst Schlep controversy

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Roblox, Matthew Kaufman, recently sold a part of his shares in the corporation. In total, Kaufman has reportedly parted with stocks valued at just over $800,000. Previously, he was reported to have traded shares worth hundreds of thousands of dollars multiple times in 2025 alone.While his history of selling company stocks is well-documented, none have been as substantial as the latest sale. It has coincided with the gaming giant allegedly sending the content creator Schlep a cease-and-desist letter. Whether the stock sale and the legal notice sent to Schlep are linked or not remains to be seen.Matthew Kaufman’s history with Roblox stock tradingReport on CSO Kaufman's stock trade (Image via TradingView)Per TradingView, an online stock market tracker, Matthew Kaufman has traded Roblox stocks several times in 2025. Before selling shares in August 2025, he reportedly parted with stocks twice in July alone for a combined amount of $1,326,540.The latest sale was made on August 7, 2025, with the total value of the sold shares being $802,019. As of this writing, Kaufman owns 301,223 shares of the company. Chronologically, the August sale was made shortly before content creator Schlep was reportedly sent a legal notice by the gaming platform.This sparked speculation in the Roblox community on whether the stocks were intentionally traded prior to taking legal action against the YouTuber.Calls for CSO Kaufman’s resignation intensify after Schlep receives a cease and desist letter from RobloxSchlep, known for his videos documenting the arrests of predators on the gaming platform, posted a YouTube video on August 9, 2025. In the video, titled &quot;Roblox is Threatening to Sue Me For Protecting Kids,&quot; he accused the platform of failing to protect the safety of its underage user base. Additionally, the YouTuber criticized Roblox's leadership, accusing those in power of ignoring requests to take action on known predators. The video was released after he was banned from the platform.On August 10, 2025, the content creator posted screenshots of a cease-and-desist notice on X. The letter claims Schlep’s activities violated Roblox's policies and undermined its safety efforts. It describes the YouTuber’s efforts as “actively interfering with Roblox’s established safety protocols.” The notice concludes with a declaration of Schlep’s account closure, imposing a complete ban on the creator from accessing the platform.Following this social media post, the community took to various social platforms to demand the resignations of Kaufman and Roblox CEO David Baszucki. The social media posts prominently made use of the hashtag #FREESCHLEP to help spread the word. Petitions calling for the resignations of Roblox leadership have received over a thousand signatures, and the YouTuber has received support from all corners of the internet.