"Ronaldo put me in his video!": IShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo including his face in the latest YouTube video

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is generally known for his appreciation of football, specifically, his admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently, the football legend appeared alongside MrBeast in an episode of his interview series posted on the UR - Cristiano YouTube channel. In the video, MrBeast name-dropped Speed, suggesting Ronaldo should collaborate with him.

Upon reacting to this in a recent livestream from Australia, the streamer could not stop smiling. In addition to MrBeast's mention, Ronaldo's YouTube video featured a cut-out of IShowSpeed's face when he was brought up in conversation. This had Speed brimming with excitement:

"Cristiano Ronaldo put me in his video. Ronaldo put me in his video! Ronaldo edited me in his f**king video! I thought y'all said MrBeast was talking about me, but he put me in the video?!

Further, Speed urged Ronaldo to give the collaboration a chance, claiming that the video would be highly anticipated, globally:

"W MrBeast too. Ronaldo, the whole world want it bruh, damn I'm smiling too much."

What did MrBeast say about IShowSpeed to Cristiano Ronaldo?

IShowSpeed's love for the Portuguese football legend is frequently displayed in his streams, social media posts, and even his content branding. An example is the streamer's iconic chant “Siuuu,” which mimics Ronaldo’s signature goal celebration and has become synonymous with his livestreams.

During their brief first interaction in mid-2023, the streamer got down on his knees, absolutely starstruck by the footballer. Now, MrBeast suggested a reunion is due during the interview on Ronaldo's YouTube channel:

"You can have so many cool collabs. You should have Tom Brady pop in for videos, Speed, like all these big names, you know?"

Essentially, MrBeast claimed that because of Cristiano's star power, he could have virtually any major celebrity appear on his YouTube channel. Supporting this, MrBeast suggested a few recommendations, including NFL legend Tom Brady and of course, IShowSpeed.

Ronaldo responded that this was "good to know." The two then discussed more ideas for the UR Cristiano channel, including thumbnail ideas, new video projects, and more.

As of writing, an official collaboration between Ronaldo and Speed has yet to be announced.

In other news, Speed shocked fans when he announced he would participate in the 2028 Olympics, specifically in the 100-metre dash.

