Russia reportedly disavows Vitaly following streamer's controversy in the Philippines

Russian YouTuber Vitaly has reportedly been disavowed by his native country amid his ongoing trial in the Philippines. For those unaware, the content creator is currently facing up to 24 years in prison after his behavior in the Philippines, leading him to be placed under arrest for causing public distress.

He has been charged with multiple counts of theft. As per the Philippines' Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the streamer will not be deported and will be legally tried as per the law in the country.

According to popular YouTuber and lawyer Andrew Esquire, who runs the Legal Mindset channel, the streamer is not being sent back to Russia. Explaining how Vitaly's home country is reportedly distancing itself from the controversial streaming personality, Legal Mindset said:

"A lot of people were asking questions too. Well, what's going to happen with Russia? Is he going back to Russia? What's going to go on there? We have the first really big public response from Russia, and that's to disavow him..."

Russia reportedly distances itself from Vitaly after the latter's controversy in the Philippines

[Timestamp: 1:12]

Vitaly is known for his controversial behavior on camera, often engaging in pranks and altercations while live. The YouTuber has a history of partaking in actions that have landed him in trouble with the authorities. However, his arrest in the Philippines has put him in a precarious position – he potentially faces decades in prison if he receives the maximum prison sentence.

Reportedly, Russia's diplomat to Manila has asked Russian tourists in the Philippines to strictly adhere to the local rules and regulations amid Vitaly's ongoing trial.

Now, with Vitaly set to face the charges against him, Russia has issued a statement on the matter and even reportedly asked its citizens not to follow in his footsteps. In his YouTube livestream, Legal Mindset explained:

"...They want nothing to do with him, and to actually call out his actions as something that Russians should not emulate."

The arrest of Vitaly in the Philippines has drawn such extensive attention in the country that its President, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, has made a statement about it. Calling Vitaly "crazy," President Ferdinand talked about how the former's behavior aggravated the locals, regardless of the streamer's lighthearted intentions.

