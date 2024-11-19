Scammer calls Kai Cenat the n-word on Twitch stream

Kai Cenat had YouTuber Scammer Payback, aka Pierogi, on his November 18, 2024, Mafiathon 2 stream. During the stream, the duo engaged in conversation with a scam caller on camera. After realizing that the attempt at scamming was not going as planned, the fraudulent caller dropped the N-word. A clip of the interaction has now gone viral on social media.

In the short video, Kai Cenat can be heard cussing the fraudster while Scammer Payback tried to talk down to the caller, claiming he was his father in broken Hindi (a language spoken in India). This is when the scammer used the N-word. He also went on to claim that he wanted to talk to the YouTuber, who is white, and not the Twitch streamer, insinuating that he did not want to talk to black people.

Trending

For context, Kai Cenat's mother is from Trinidad and Tobago while his father is from Haiti. In the clip, the scammer states:

"I want to talk to you sir, I want to talk to you[Scammer Payback]. I am not talking to ni**a people. I don't like ni**a."

Both Kai Cenat and Scammer Payback became enraged after the scammer, who called himself Kevin on the call, used the racial slur. Kai Cenat was livid and jumped out of the chair and shouted:

"Oh! Okay, you want to call me a ni**a! Kevin, you want to call me a ni**a! Really? Really? Kevin?"

The scammer seemingly cried on Kai Cenat's stream, moments before dropping the N-word

Kai Cenat and Scammer Payback were on the call with the fraudster for quite some time before the N-word incident occurred. In fact, a few minutes before the scammer called the Twitch streamer the racial slur, he was seemingly cyring after realizing who he was talking to.

In another clip that has garnered significant traction on social media, the scammer looked like he was trying to avoid talking to Kai Cenat and the YouTuber. The streamer even accused the caller of pretending to sleep:

"Kevin, listen to me. Kevin don't act like you are asleep. Kevin, you hear me?"

When the scammer finally answered, it seemed like he was sobbing:

"Yes? I am so screwed. I am so screwed. I am really sorry, I am so screwed."

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat tried to lighten the situation and told the fraudulent caller that things would be alright if he could just call himself a "b*tch":

"Kevin, it's okay. You're not going to be in trouble, alright? Kevin, you don't want to get in trouble, right Kevin? I don't want you to be in trouble either. All you've got to say is that, 'I am a b*ch.' Kevin just say, 'I am a b*tch.'"

Who is Scammer Payback?

Scammer Payback is a popular YouTuber with over 7.8 million subscribers. As the name suggests, he is known for exposing scams online and frequently uses voice changers to trick fraudsters into thinking he is old and not tech-savvy.

Many a time, the YouTuber has been able to infiltrate groups of scammers by pretending to be someone else. Some of his most viewed videos include Scammer Payback getting access to a scammer's files and deleting them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback