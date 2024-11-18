"You have 14 days to appear in court" - Agent 00 "serves papers" to Kai Cenat for using his likeness without permission in the game Escaping Agent

On the 17th day of the ongoing Mafiathon 2 livestream, AMP member Din "Agent 00" "served papers" to Kai Cenat over the video game the latter plans to release. For those unaware, on November 15, 2024, Kai Cenat revealed the trailer for his upcoming horror game, Escaping Agent, which features a character similar to Agent 00.

Agent 00 appeared earlier today (November 18, 2024) at the New Yorker's subathon and "served papers" to him. While telling Cenat that he had "14 days to appear in court," Agent 00 informed the 22-year-old that he would have to "submit all the evidence before a judge":

"Open it up. You've been served. You have 14 days to appear in court. Read over the terms. So, that's obviously, the first page. That's the plaintiff, the claimant, all the details, and identifications. And then you'll see Exhibit A, some of the evidence that we'll be referring to in the court case over here. Obviously, legally, you have to submit all the evidence before a judge."

Kai Cenat was taken aback after hearing this and said:

"What's this? You didn't have to, bro. What the f**k... is this?! You can't do this."

"The defendant has unlawfully created a video game based on false personal life" - Kai Cenat reads out the terms of the supposed lawsuit that Agent 00 filed against him over the Escaping Agent game

After Agent 00 "served papers" to Kai Cenat over the Escaping Agent video game, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner wanted to know the terms of the alleged lawsuit.

When Agent 00 stated that everything was mentioned in the document he presented, Cenat began reading the terms out loud for his audience, saying:

"Claim one - violation of the Reality Breach Act. It is alleged that the defendant has unlawfully created a video game based on the false personal life and experiences of the plaintiff. You can't do this s**t! Claim two - unauthorized game mechanics. Claim three - defamation and slander. You are L mans! Why are you trying to sue me?! It's a free game! I'm not profiting off your s**t, bro!"

Agent 00 responded:

"You made a game about me eating a**! N****s hit me up saying, 'Agent, how come you made about...' no, I thought you were trolling. I was trolling when I said..."

In other news, Kai Cenat made headlines on November 17, 2024, when fans expressed their displeasure with the streamer promoting sports betting during his Mafiathon 2 broadcast.

