  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "You have 14 days to appear in court" - Agent 00 "serves papers" to Kai Cenat for using his likeness without permission in the game Escaping Agent

"You have 14 days to appear in court" - Agent 00 "serves papers" to Kai Cenat for using his likeness without permission in the game Escaping Agent

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 18, 2024 04:21 GMT
Agent 00 &quot;serves papers&quot; to Kai Cenat
Agent 00 "serves papers" to Kai Cenat (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

On the 17th day of the ongoing Mafiathon 2 livestream, AMP member Din "Agent 00" "served papers" to Kai Cenat over the video game the latter plans to release. For those unaware, on November 15, 2024, Kai Cenat revealed the trailer for his upcoming horror game, Escaping Agent, which features a character similar to Agent 00.

Agent 00 appeared earlier today (November 18, 2024) at the New Yorker's subathon and "served papers" to him. While telling Cenat that he had "14 days to appear in court," Agent 00 informed the 22-year-old that he would have to "submit all the evidence before a judge":

"Open it up. You've been served. You have 14 days to appear in court. Read over the terms. So, that's obviously, the first page. That's the plaintiff, the claimant, all the details, and identifications. And then you'll see Exhibit A, some of the evidence that we'll be referring to in the court case over here. Obviously, legally, you have to submit all the evidence before a judge."
also-read-trending Trending

Kai Cenat was taken aback after hearing this and said:

"What's this? You didn't have to, bro. What the f**k... is this?! You can't do this."

"The defendant has unlawfully created a video game based on false personal life" - Kai Cenat reads out the terms of the supposed lawsuit that Agent 00 filed against him over the Escaping Agent game

After Agent 00 "served papers" to Kai Cenat over the Escaping Agent video game, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner wanted to know the terms of the alleged lawsuit.

When Agent 00 stated that everything was mentioned in the document he presented, Cenat began reading the terms out loud for his audience, saying:

"Claim one - violation of the Reality Breach Act. It is alleged that the defendant has unlawfully created a video game based on the false personal life and experiences of the plaintiff. You can't do this s**t! Claim two - unauthorized game mechanics. Claim three - defamation and slander. You are L mans! Why are you trying to sue me?! It's a free game! I'm not profiting off your s**t, bro!"

Agent 00 responded:

"You made a game about me eating a**! N****s hit me up saying, 'Agent, how come you made about...' no, I thought you were trolling. I was trolling when I said..."

In other news, Kai Cenat made headlines on November 17, 2024, when fans expressed their displeasure with the streamer promoting sports betting during his Mafiathon 2 broadcast.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी