"See you in court" - Controversial streamer Johnny Somali accuses PewDiePie of racism and anti-Semitism for his recent comments

Controversial streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" has threatened legal action against Felix "PewDiePie" for his recent comments. For context, on May 22, 2024, PewDiePie posted a YouTube video titled, YouTubers are Ruining Japan, in which he criticized Johnny Somali's contentious actions in the country. While describing him as an "idiot," the Swedish internet personality remarked:

"Everyone's talked about this f**king idiot. I'll just blur him and not talk about him but it's still worth seeing the footage 'cause he's such a f**king idiot. All you need to know is like, he's a Kick streamer, that should tell you everything there is."

He also discussed Johnny Somali's arrest in Japan and subsequent deportation, claiming that his departure from the country was a "good" thing:

"Yep, so he got arrested and now he got deported. I don't know if he's banned for life or anything like that but it would be really difficult for him to enter again, which is good, get him out!"

On May 23, 2024, Johnny Somali expressed displeasure with PewDiePie's comments on X. While claiming that he was "never charged" for trespassing in Osaka, the 23-year-old stated that he was "not permanently banned" from Japan and intended to return:

"I was never charged for trespassing in Osaka, Japan. I am not permanently banned from Japan, I can, and will return in the future."

Ramsey went on to say that PewDiePie's remarks were "defamatory." He then threatened legal action against the YouTube star, writing:

"He called me a 'terrorist,' very interesting use of language that could be racially motivated. Definitely defamatory, and considered slander, and libel. See you in court, Felix."

Expand Tweet

"Buddy needs to shut the f**k up and retire" - Johnny Somali calls out PewDiePie for his recent comments

Johnny Somali is a well-known IRL streamer and is considered by many to be one of the most contentious figures in the content creation sphere. He rose to prominence last year when he made headlines after he got assaulted live on stream after harassing Japanese locals.

As mentioned earlier, YouTube veteran PewDiePie criticized the Somali-American personality in one of his recent videos. In response, the streamer stated that the 34-year-old should "shut up and retire."

He also accused PewDiePie of racism and anti-Semimitism by writing:

"He ain't my OG, the new generation we run this s**t now. Buddy needs to shut the f**k up and retire. Racist against blacks, and an anti-Semite! This hypocrite has no room to even discuss me, especially with misinformation and lies!"

Controversial streamer accuses PewDiePie of racism and anti-Semitism (Image via X)

At the time of writing, PewDiePie had not responded to Johnny Somali's threat of legal action and allegations of racism. What he says remains to be seen.