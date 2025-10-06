"She legit nearly crippled that old guy": Netizens react as streamer allegedly crashes into Nissan GT-R and hits bystander live on stream

Twitch Streamer and TikToker Giulia &quot;StudyTme&quot; has gone viral on social media after she allegedly crashed into a Nissan GT-R and hit a bystander live on stream. On October 5, 2025, a 57-second video from StudyTme's IRL broadcast from Japan was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.In the video, the streamer was seen parking a Toyota MR2 in what appeared to be a car meet in a parking lot. After switching from reverse to drive, StudyTme seemed to accelerate the vehicle and was unable to hit the brakes in time. The situation resulted in her allegedly crashing into a custom-wrapped Nissan GT-R and allegedly hitting a bystander standing next to the sports car.Screenshots of the moment in which the streamer appeared to allegedly crashes into a Nissan GT-R, after allegedly hitting a bystander (Image via reddit.com/r/LivestreamFail)The streamer's associate got out of the passenger seat and approached StudyTme and said:&quot;Oh! F**k! Yeah, okay.&quot;Studytme crashes GTR at car meet in Japan byu/Endymion2015 inLivestreamFailOver 1,500 netizens on the streamer-focused subreddit have shared their thoughts on the video featuring StudyTme, and they had a lot to say about the situation.&quot;She legit nearly crippled that old guy, jesus.&quot; Redditor u/DR_DONTRESPECT wrote.&quot;Dude if you are nervous do no use the gas pedal while negotiating around small spaces. It's also a goddamn automatic like wtf are you doing bro, just modulate the brake pedal.&quot; Redditor u/Zanna-K commented.&quot;If you are bad driver AND very nervous because you are driving on the wrong side and struggle with everything, maybe just shut tf up, focus on your task and talk to chat and your passengers after you turned off the engine. So many crashes could be avoided like that.&quot; Redditor u/Real_SkrexX remarked.&quot;How does this even happen. Surrounded by expensive vehicles and it's like she lowers her alertness instead of raising it to the max like you should when driving around other people's VERY expensive possessions. I doubt they care or think it's their fault either with the way they get out laughing&quot; Redditor u/After_Answer_7746 posted.A Reddit user claiming to be working for OnlyJDM car rental company claims Twitch streamer StudyTme is &quot;now under investigation and was arrested on the spot&quot;Reddit user yuanli_Jiang1225, who claims to work for the OnlyJDM car rental company, commented on the thread that featured Twitch streamer StudyTme.While claiming to have helped their boss &quot;deal with a really bad accident,&quot; u/yuanli_Jiang1225 claimed that the driver, presumably StudyTme, had been taken into police custody.They elaborated:&quot;I work for OnlyJDM (proof in the pics). This is actually my first time using Reddit, and I’m writing this through a translator, so please forgive any weird phrasing. I just got home after helping my boss deal with a really bad accident. The driver involved has already been taken into police custody. We rushed to the scene right after getting a crash alert from our system and the scary part is, the person driving wasn’t even the one who signed the rental contract. When the police arrived, they confirmed the driver was unlicensed and had illegally swapped drivers during the rental period, which is a serious violation of our rental agreement. Because of that, she’s now under investigation and was arrested on the spot.&quot;Comment byu/Endymion2015 from discussion inLivestreamFailThe netizen added:&quot;After talking with the police, it turned out that everyone else the two cars she hit, the pedestrian, and our company are all victims here. Since the driver on the contract wasn’t the one behind the wheel, our insurance company refused to cover the damages, and the MR2 itself has been seized as evidence. Right now I’m spending the night contacting future customers to issue refunds and explain the situation. It’s been a terrible day and I still have to go to work like normal tomorrow.&quot;As of this writing, Twitch streamer StudyTme has not released a statement in response to the situation.