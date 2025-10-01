Video of LeBron James calling Twitch streamer Tylil James his "firstborn" goes viral

A video of NBA star LeBron James calling Twitch streamer Tylil James, also known as &quot;Tylilshow,&quot; his &quot;firstborn&quot; has gone viral on social media. For context, on September 30, 2025, LeBron James appeared as a guest on the final day of Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon. While meeting with the two-time Streamer of the Year winner, the Los Angeles Lakers' power forward also caught up with some of his friends, including Tylil James.On the same day (September 30, 2025), Tylil posted a 10-second video on X with LeBron James, in which the 40-year-old athlete said:&quot;Tylil James is my firstborn. Right? My Firstborn? My Firstbron. Yeah. Firstborn.&quot;Tylil then met with James' daughter, Zhuri Nova James, and said:&quot;Watch out. Here's my sister right here!&quot;The Twitch streamer's video has received over 1.4 million views and more than 81,000 likes. Hundreds of fans shared their thoughts on Tylil's collaboration with LeBron James.&quot;LeBron adopting half the internet at this point.&quot; X user @oddgirlsummer wrote.&quot;Had to make sure he was saying the right scipt loll Congrats champ!&quot; X user @borutaura696611 posted.&quot;I never been happier for someone bro your got to meet the legend and your hero and all while enjoying life with your brothers!! you really went crazy this Mafiathon TYLIL FOR MVP!!! #MVP #TYLILJAMES&quot; X user @WildWestAtBest1commented.&quot;Ma boy just pushed lebron off like a peasant 😭&quot; X user @Cryptozo1804 remarked.&quot;Always believe in the power of the man above&quot; - LeBron James gives a speech at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathonLeBron James delivered a speech at the end of his appearance in Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon. Expressing his belief that &quot;everyone has a purpose&quot; and that people &quot;need to find that purpose and tap into&quot; it, the Olympic gold medal winner stated:&quot;Everyone has a purpose, you just have to find that purpose, and tap into that purpose. You're going to need somebody. None of us can do it by ourselves. It's the true testament of the last 30 days, we've seen someone not be able to do it by himself. Lock in. Believe in what you believe in. Nobody else matters. You have to hold yourself accountable. You have to hold yourself to your truth. You have to hold yourself to your beliefs. And always believe in the power of the man above because nobody in the history of life been able to do it by themselves. Nobody.&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Drew &quot;Druski&quot; have revealed the teaser for their movie, Livestream From Hell.