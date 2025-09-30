Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski's movie "Livestream From Hell": Everything we know so far

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Drew &quot;Druski&quot; have officially announced their movie, Livestream From Hell. On the 29th day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon, Kai Cenat hosted a sleepover broadcast with Druski and Kevin Hart from the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's house.At one point, Hart took the opportunity to announce that he was working with Cenat and Druski on a film. He said:&quot;My n***** are going to be movie stars. You know what's the best way to show it? It's to f**king do something with 'em! When we put something together, we will drop a teaser. We not done yet. We gonna show the world what we're working on. My n***** got [unintelligible], and I believe in 'em! And the best way to show you believe in 'em is to align with 'em. So, right now, Transformers, transform! Play that s**t!&quot;Timestamp - 05:52:03Kai Cenat then played a minute-long teaser, which showed that Hartbeat Productions is producing Livestream From Hell. According to Tales From The Collection, Livestream From Hell is a horror-comedy feature film, in which a Kevin Hart, Druski, and Kai Cenat's livestream takes a turn for the worse when guests are murdered, compelling the trio to solve the mystery while keeping live viewers engaged.Furthermore, Livestream From Hell is reportedly directed by Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, who is best known as the casting director for the TV series Die Hart.Kai Cenat announced in April 2025 that he was in &quot;the process of filming his first-ever movie,&quot; as he, Kevin Hart, and Druski reveal a teaser for Livestream From HellKai Cenat made headlines in April 2025 when he disclosed that he was in &quot;the process of filming&quot; his first-ever movie. While claiming that he was playing the &quot;main character,&quot; the New Yorker stated:&quot;We are now in the process of filming my first-ever movie. This month... we are now in the process of me being in a movie, chat. Like, main character type s**t. Main character movie, this month, we're filming it. Chat, I have a whole breakdown. It's the beginning of it. It's the beginning of it, bro. It's the beginning of it. And we're good to the point where I can balance it out.&quot;While there is no release date for Livestream From Hell as of this writing, Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski have announced that the movie is &quot;coming soon.&quot;