  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski's movie "Livestream From Hell": Everything we know so far

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski's movie "Livestream From Hell": Everything we know so far

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 30, 2025 06:21 GMT
Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski
Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski are starring in "Livestream From Hell" (Image via twitch.tv/kaicenat)

Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Drew "Druski" have officially announced their movie, Livestream From Hell. On the 29th day of the Mafiathon 3 subathon, Kai Cenat hosted a sleepover broadcast with Druski and Kevin Hart from the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star's house.

Ad

At one point, Hart took the opportunity to announce that he was working with Cenat and Druski on a film. He said:

"My n***** are going to be movie stars. You know what's the best way to show it? It's to f**king do something with 'em! When we put something together, we will drop a teaser. We not done yet. We gonna show the world what we're working on. My n***** got [unintelligible], and I believe in 'em! And the best way to show you believe in 'em is to align with 'em. So, right now, Transformers, transform! Play that s**t!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Timestamp - 05:52:03

Kai Cenat then played a minute-long teaser, which showed that Hartbeat Productions is producing Livestream From Hell.

According to Tales From The Collection, Livestream From Hell is a horror-comedy feature film, in which a Kevin Hart, Druski, and Kai Cenat's livestream takes a turn for the worse when guests are murdered, compelling the trio to solve the mystery while keeping live viewers engaged.

Ad

Furthermore, Livestream From Hell is reportedly directed by Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington, who is best known as the casting director for the TV series Die Hart.

Kai Cenat announced in April 2025 that he was in "the process of filming his first-ever movie," as he, Kevin Hart, and Druski reveal a teaser for Livestream From Hell

Kai Cenat made headlines in April 2025 when he disclosed that he was in "the process of filming" his first-ever movie. While claiming that he was playing the "main character," the New Yorker stated:

Ad
"We are now in the process of filming my first-ever movie. This month... we are now in the process of me being in a movie, chat. Like, main character type s**t. Main character movie, this month, we're filming it. Chat, I have a whole breakdown. It's the beginning of it. It's the beginning of it, bro. It's the beginning of it. And we're good to the point where I can balance it out."
Ad
Ad

While there is no release date for Livestream From Hell as of this writing, Kai Cenat, Kevin Hart, and Druski have announced that the movie is "coming soon."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications