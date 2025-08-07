  • home icon
  "She making bro lose interest": Fans react as Agent00 accuses ExtraEmily of pretending to take a shower during Elden Ring marathon

"She making bro lose interest": Fans react as Agent00 accuses ExtraEmily of pretending to take a shower during Elden Ring marathon

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 07, 2025 20:35 GMT
Netizens have been reacting to Agent 00
Netizens have been reacting to Agent 00's claim that ExtraEmilly was pretending to take a bath in the midst of their Elden Ring marathon (Image via Agent00/Twitch)

Twitch streamers Din "Agent 00" and Emily "ExtraEmily" are currently in the midst of their Elden Ring marathon broadcast, aiming to continue streaming nonstop until they both win the game. The pair has been going at it for three days straight, at times taking breaks from gaming to bathe and eat.

However, after ExtraEmily took a suspiciously short amount of time to take a shower, Agent 00 accused her of having faked the act. He said:

"You didn't get in the shower. You ran the shower, and roleplayed like you got in it. You're going to tell me in under fifteen seconds from the moment you turn the shower off, you dried off... No, you just did this. You put your hands in the shower. You mean to tell me, it was fifteen seconds from when I heard the shower turn off to when you popped out fully clothed."
After ExtraEmily claimed she was attempting to finish the shower hastily, Agent 00 responded with disbelief:

"You're lying!.. You didn't get inside the shower... Emily, you don't have to pretend like you got in the shower."
A clip of the dialogue between the two streamers, uploaded to X on August 7, 2025, has been going viral on the platform. Netizens have been commenting on ExtraEmily's hygiene and speculating about how Agent 00 may be feeling regarding it:

"She making bro lose interest everytime lol," wrote X user @lamemzy
"Agent fed up 'Emily you ain’t gotta lie'" wrote X user @YeahBell_

On the other side, some netizens expressed disappointment with ExtraEmily for possibly "trolling" about not taking care of her personal hygiene:

"I like Emily but the whole I don’t take showers or wear deodorant thing is gross. Idk if she’s trolling but I don’t even see that as something to troll about," wrote X user @damianirl_
"Looks fake, for content, fakes being dirty, wow how lame is this," wrote X user @jommejerferson
Not the first time ExtraEmily has been accused of bad hygiene

ExtraEmily had recently also faced backlash online after a clip of her streaming alongside Agent 00 at a supermarket went viral. The clip, uploaded to X on August 6, 2025, showcased the two purchasing towels, when Emily claimed that she only needed one towel, which she planned to continue using without washing it for days.

After she claimed that she washes her towels in the laundry once every two weeks, Agent 00 was left shocked. Furthermore, Emily said she wanted to use the washroom at Target, without wanting to wait to go back to their house.

Upon being questioned, she stated that she had no qualms about using the public washroom:

"Oh, I just do it anywhere, no? If you got to go, you got to go... What?!"
In June 2025, while reacting to a video of Emily stating that she missed Agent 00 while being intoxicated at an event, Kai Cenat claimed that he believed there was "some kind of tension" between the two.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

