"Shot for 24 hours a day, for 8 days" - Sidemen explain what fans can expect from their upcoming show Inside

UK's biggest YouTube group Sidemen took to their podcast (Sidecast) to speak on their brand new project Inside. The group is set to launch the show, which will feature 10 celebrity contestants who are expected to be in a house together. The premise has already piqued the interest of fans, and they are eagerly waiting for the first episode which will drop on June 2, 2024 (Sunday).

Recently a couple of Sidemen members shared a bit of information about the show on their podcast. Vikram "Vikkstar123" revealed that they had filmed the contestants 24/7 and for eight days. He said:

"Inside comes out in like two days. The first episode, we are going to be premiering on the Sidemen channel...yeah, so you guys are going to get all the extended cut. We shot for 24 hours a day, for eight days."

He added:

"There is so much footage. We are going to cut it down. I was gonna say cut down the best bits but there's more than an hour of best bits. But the main episode is going to be long. You guys are gonna get all the extra (cuts)."

Josh "Zerkaa," who was also present in the podcast, revealed:

"First episode on the main channel and then every episode from there on is on More Sidemen (secondary YouTube channel) except for the finale."

Who are the contestants of Sidemen's Inside?

Popular YouTube group Sidemen is gearing up to launch one of their most ambitious projects yet. Inside is set to premiere on June 2, with the final episode airing on June 9, 2024.

They have already announced eight of the first ten contestants through their social media accounts. The remaining two participants are expected to be named later today (June 1).

For now, here is a list of the celebrities that will take part in Inside:

Chloe Louisa Burrows (British reality TV star and Content Creator) Joseph "Joe" Weller (British YouTuber) Nifè (British TikToker and Content Creator) Morgan "AngryGinge" (British Twitch streamer and YouTuber) Olivia “Liv” Bentley (British TV star) Castillo (British rapper) Leah Halton (British TikToker and YouTuber) Specs (British YouTuber)

The show also happens to be one of the group's biggest projects in terms of the money involved. Aside from the undisclosed amount spent on production, the group is offering a whopping £1 million prize pool for the project.