"Should've seen them": Marlon shows his face after allegedly getting attacked outside his house

Twitch streamer Marlon has gone live days after an alleged attack that took place against him outside his house. The alleged attack, which was supposedly perpetrated by four unknown individuals, took place on the night of May 29, 2025. Subsequently, the streamer announced in a post on X that he had been the victim of an unprovoked assault, which left him visibly bruised and bleeding.

Now, nearly four days later, Marlon took to his broadcast to reveal the facial injuries he had received from the supposed attack, stating:

"Speaking of... Speaking of the other four, you should've seen them, instead of me."

"Straight to the eye": Marlon recounts his experience of being allegedly attacked by four individuals

IRL streaming celebrity Marlon has gone live for the first time since the alleged attack, the news of which went viral online. The streamer took the opportunity to explain how the ordeal transpired, stating that the encounter began with him being punched in the back of the head.

Subsequently, as he turned around and realized that he was being attacked by four individuals, the streamer was punched in the eye as well. In a clip from his Twitch broadcast, he can be heard explaining:

"Straight fist, boom... So, I turn around quick as hell... Boom! Get hit in the face. That's when I realize, it's four people, it's not just one that punched me in the back. Straight to the eye."

Going further, he claimed that the individuals attempted to tear and gouge at his clothing as well:

"Motherf**kers trying to tear my f**k- I had a tank top on. Tearing to tear at me. Just start punching everywhere... Here's where it just gets very very blurry. I just start swinging, bro, like what am I supposed to do at that point?... I cannot remember their faces!"

In his previous posts made on May 30, 2025, Marlon stated that he had been cut by an unidentified object during the attack, but was unable to identify it. In a photo attached to one of the posts, Marlon could be seen injured.

