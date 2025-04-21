"Shut the f**k up!": Streamers react to Pokimane's controversial rant about rich people

A recent drama has surfaced online after Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" made some remarks targeted at "rich people." The statement in question is from Jason "Jasontheween's" IRL stream from Paris, where he collaborated with the former OfflineTV member. During their stream, Imane expressed her disdain for the "ultra-rich."
This comment garnered mixed reactions from the community, including other creators. This is what she had to say:
"We hate the rich. (Jason asks, 'Aren't you the rich?') No. Like the ultra-rich, the ultra-giga-rich, the unnecessarily rich, the billionaires, the Bezos."
This clip made its way to Rumble and Parti streamer Nico "Sneako," who said:
"Shut the f**k up. 'No, I'm just like you, poor people.' On a yacht, drifting through Paris, making millions of dollars. Shut the f**k up. If you are gonna eat the rich, you're gonna eat yourself...it's like they are so rich that they lost perspective of how much money they have."
Sneako's reaction also garnered a comical response from former Kick streamer Zherka, who wrote:
"Leave Poki alone."
"Some kind of brain rot" - xQc reacts to Pokimane's hot take on rich people
Popular Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" also reacted to the viral clip from r/LivestreamFail. Given his past feuds with Pokimane, he wasn't too impressed with her latest take on the wealthy.
Reacting to her comments, xQc said:
"Jesus, that's f**king tough as sh*t. I don't really get it. So if you're rich and somehow you get richer, you're automatically bad? I think this is some kind of brain rot, no disrespect, it's all good, I'm not mad at Poki or anything."
He illustrated his view with an example:
"So, if you make a company and it makes a hundred million dollars, you're chillin', but something takes off while you're on vacation, some guy makes a new product in your company, they invent the Cheese Taco and your Taco Bell becomes a billionaire-venture and now you are a billionaire. Now you are a bad person?"
He further explained why he disagrees with Pokimane's take:
"So you're on vacation while somebody else does something for you that ends up being a billion-dollar idea, and now you're wrong? I don't really agree with that."
As mentioned, xQc has had prior beef with Pokimane. The two have clashed over the moral implications of Kick, which is backed by Stake.com. xQc also criticized Pokimane over her Myna Cookies controversy.