xQc and ImDontai's feud over Doechii's Anxiety music video explained 

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Dontai "ImDontai" appear to be feuding after the former's criticism of a recent viral song called Anxiety by American rapper and singer Doechii. The song contains a sample from Gotye's 2011 hit Somebody That I Used to Know. xQc, however, appeared to dislike the song, seemingly labeling it as an "unfortunate use" of the original.

He took to his X account to quote-tweet a post about Anxiety, which was recently released as a music video. The streamer said:

"This is just awful, what an unfortunate use of the original song."

His comments sparked some mixed reactions online, with some going as far as to insinuate that the streamer "hates" black people. Here are a couple of comments talking about it:

"I’m convinced XQC just hates black people," wrote X user @luanaxbelle

"He really should just come out and says hes racist already," wrote X user @NoFlawsKi

Following the criticism, Twitch streamer ImDontai commented about Felix. He sarcastically mentioned that he wants to wait for Felix's review of Ryan Coogler's Sinners, writing:

"I want to see Sinners, but I have to hear what xQc thinks 1st before I waste my time."

xQc reacts to ImDontai's sarcastic post about him

ImDontai's comments quickly reached xQc, who reacted to them live on April 20, 2025. According to the streamer, Dontai's remark about Coogler's Sinners was part of a growing trend of people accusing him of hating Black people. He believed the trend stemmed from his criticism of Doechii's Anxiety.

xQc took a quick look at the trailer for the newly released movie Sinners, which has been receiving a lot of praise. After noticing that it featured a primarily Black cast, he said:

"Okay, I get it, I get it. It's the director of Black Panther, and it's black people, and I made a comment about a bad song that has a black person singing it, so this guy (ImDontai) says, 'I want to watch Sinners but I want to hear what xQc says first because he thinks that it's all about people being black and not about the song being dogsh*t.' Is that right?"

He added that he disagrees with such an assumption:

"Well, that's interesting. I disagree. It's all good, though."

ImDontai has yet to respond to xQc’s reaction to his original comment. While this hasn't escalated into a full-blown feud, it'll be interesting to see if there are any further exchanges.

This isn't the first time ImDontai and xQc have engaged in a war of words. Back in February 2025, Dontai called out xQc for his criticism of Imane "Pokimane" after she praised Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

