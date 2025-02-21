Kai Cenat and Roberto "Fanum" have been announced as official players for the Sidemen FC team at the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match 2025. The fundraiser is slated to take place on March 9, 2025, with content creators and Twitch streamers from around the world playing a football match at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. The British YouTube group Sidemen has been calling it the biggest charity match they have ever organized.

The Sidemen Charity Match is played between the home side Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars. As the game's date approaches, social media posts are gradually revealing the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 lineup. On February 20, 2025, the official Sidemen page on X posted a short video announcing that famous AMP Twitch streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum will represent Sidemen FC.

The caption reads:

"From the stream to the pitch. @KaiCenat and @FanumTV - let's see what you've got. More names dropping soon..."

As mentioned, the full lineup is not yet available. Many other popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers such as IShowSpeed are slated to appear. However, it has not been confirmed which team he will represent on the pitch. FaZe Clan's Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo is also slated to be in Kai Cenat's team along with the rest of the British YouTube squad.

The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 will have a halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl

The Sidemen Charity Match started as a recurring charity game organized by the titular British YouTubers back in 2016. The 2025 edition will be the sixth iteration and it seems KSI and the rest of the group are upping the scale. Not only will this one be at the Wembley Stadium, the biggest venue for the charity game ever, but it seems they want to organize a halftime show like that of the Super Bowl.

In a February 18 post on X, the YouTube group announced their intention to have a halftime show and called on their fans to send them suggestions for artists, writing:

"We’re looking for an artist for a half time performance during the Sidemen Charity Match this year! 90,000 people in the crowd at Wembley and over 2 million people watching online. Let us know who you want to see perform & tag them in a reply."

Readers should note that no artist has yet been revealed with less than three weeks left till the match. However, the Sidemen do have a famous singer in their midst if all else fails. KSI, who had to sing his song Thick of It on IShowSpeed's Match for Hope stream to persuade him to play in the match, could just take up the challenge and sing for his fans at Wembley.

