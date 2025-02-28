Sidemen Charity Match player update: Jynxzi and RandolphUK join the lineup

The Sidemen Charity Match has added two big-time streamers to its roster, with Twitch streamer Nicholas "jynxzi" and British rapper and YouTuber Andrew "RandolphUK" joining the lineup. The announcement of their participation in the charity match was made through a trailer posted by the official Sidemen account on X.

While the trailer showcases Jynxzi and RandolphUK join the lineup, it did not specify which teams the two would go to. The two will be joining the star-studded roster of players for the Charity Match, which includes Twitch streamers, YouTubers as well as members of the Sidemen.

Jynxzi and RandolphUK join the Sidemen Charity Match lineups

The Sidemen Charity Match is a football match scheduled to be held in the Wembley Stadium on March 8, 2025 in London. The event is aimed at raising money for causes like Sidemen's own charity, Bright Side, BBC's charity for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK called Children in Need, and M7 Education.

Jynxzi and RandolphUK will be playing alongside members of the group, which includes Prime Hydration co-promoter and boxer KSI, W2S, Zerkaa, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Tobi and Miniminter. On the other side, some of the major Twitch streamers expected to be present at the event are Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Stable Ronaldo.

YouTubers expected to be making an appearance include prominent names within the industry as well as close associates of the group, such as IShowSpeed, LazarBeam, Joe Weller, ChrisMD, Callux, Chunkz, among others. The two individuals expected to be acting as managers for the two teams are Callum "Calfreezy," Joshua "Josh," or "Yung Chip" Larkin.

In other news, the Sidemen recently warned fans about certain individuals attempting to sell fake tickets for the match. The warning was issued through the official X account of the Sidemen, which stated that certain bots and fake accounts were attempting to sell fake tickets to the match.

