"So obsessed with optics": Asmongold reacts to streamer refusing to join MrBeast's Kick TeamWater stream because of Adin Ross

Streaming personality and political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently shared his thoughts on the unnamed streamer who decided not to appear in his upcoming TeamWater broadcast on Kick featuring Adin Ross, according to a recent revelation by YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast.&quot; While the name of the streamer has not been revealed thus far, netizens have been speculating that the unnamed streamer could be Kai Cenat or Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot; Reacting to the drama and calling out the unidentified streamer for being overtly concerned with &quot;optics,&quot; Asmongold said:&quot;Like, imagine being so obsessed with optics, so obsessed with being seen a certain way. You're so obsessed and so afraid. Oh my god! Wow! Wow!... Nah, this is some f**king- some cringe a** sh**. And keep this in mind, these people care more about their own personal optics, and they're so afraid of their cancel culture-hungry audience that they would rather avoid raising money for a charity than be on a stream with a person that could be seen as problematic.&quot;&quot;They don't care about helping people&quot;: Asmongold calls out streamer who pulled out of MrBeast's TeamWater broadcast over Adin Ross' presenceThe collaborative broadcast, which will feature streaming personalities Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc,&quot; is being held to raise money for MrBeast's TeamWater project, a philanthropic initiative aimed at constructing and maintaining water distribution systems in areas with inadequate infrastructure.The broadcast will aim to raise $5,000,000 through combined donations and ad revenue from the broadcast, and they plan on streaming nonstop until they reach the target.The unnamed streamer had decided to pull away solely due to the presence of Adin Ross, with the streamer supposedly wanting Ross to leave the room when they were to appear during the broadcast.Asmongold was not happy with the streamer's decision to pull out from the TeamWater livestream and said that the streamer &quot;did not care about doing good&quot; for others, and was more worried about their online appearance:&quot;That's where they really care about. They don't care about helping people. They don't care about doing good. They don't care about actually doing anything positive. They care about being seen as a good person. That's what matters more than anything else, and this proves it. I've been saying it!... And there it is.&quot;In other news, FaZe clan member and Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo recently announced that he would donate ₹100,000 to the TeamWater initiative.