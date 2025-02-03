"Speed is a brand": Fans react as IShowSpeed getting speared by Bron Breakker becomes the most viewed WWE Royal Rumble clip

On February 1, 2025, Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to the WWE ring after nearly a year for a showdown in the Royal Rumble match as a substitute for Akira Tozawa. During the event, he collaborated with Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis before being eliminated himself. As of this writing, Speed's latest WWE appearance has over 5 million on his YouTube channels.

Considering the virality, fans on X had a lot to share, especially about the stunts that left the streamer injured. A report from the WWE concluded that IShowSpeed's Royal Rumble appearance was record-breaking. Essentially, 27-year-old star Bron Breakker pounded Speed to the floor with a spear move, and following this Otis flipped him onto a table.

The report stated that Breakker spearing Speed became the most-viewed Royal Rumble social post of all time, generating more than "300,000,000 social views in less than 24 hours."

Fans on X reacted to this and some like @ImranGul898 claimed the streamer has transcended individuality, becoming larger-than-life:

"Speed is a brand that has achieved the same level of attraction and viewership as he did in live streaming during his trip to South America."

Others like @NarumangoX echoed the virality of Speed's appearance:

"These numbers are crazy."

More fan reactions to IShowSpeed's Royal Rumble appearance, fans were generally pleased with the streamer's performance (Images via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)

Talking about the spear move, @GrandKollector said it was a never-before-seen feat:

"Craziest spear I’ve seen… nearly broke him in half… Breakker is honestly no joke…"

Some like, @ClarkSteve88 even went so far as to say Speed's presence made the event entirely:

"Speed carried Royal Rumble."

Revisiting IShowSpeed's Royal Rumble performance and the injuries that came after

IShowSpeed's ring appearance was unexpected. Initially attending the event as a guest of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, he was thrust into the ring as a last-minute replacement after Akira Tozawa was attacked backstage.

As he stepped out, his infamous football-themed song World Cup started playing, and the stadium erupted. Soon after, Speed hopped into the ring and eliminated two wrestlers by pushing them off the ropes with the support of Bron Breakker.

Moments later, Breakker switched up and delivered a powerful spear to Speed, sending him crashing through the announcers' table. This move resulted in Speed sustaining significant injuries, including a leg injury that left him in crutches and a neck brace.

Despite the physical toll, the streamer's involvement garnered massive attention, with his live stream amassing over 1 million views in just 11 minutes. In total, his appearance generated more than 255 million views across various platforms within 24 hours.

In other news, IShowSpeed compared Bron Breakker’s spear at the WWE Royal Rumble to the RKO he took from Randy Orton earlier, reflecting on the intensity of both moves.

