"They both hurt": IShowSpeed compares getting Speared by Bron Breakker at WWE Royal Rumble with getting RKO'd by Randy Orton earlier

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" recently received the iconic Spear by Bron Breakker after being unexpectedly inducted into a recent WWE Royal Rumble match by wrestling legend Triple H. This comes almost a year after he experienced an RKO by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40, which took place in April 2024.

At the recent Royal Rumble event, Speed performed a walkout onto the stage, along with his iconic backflip, before getting violently shoved by a devastating Spear by Bron Breakker. A clip of the 20-year-old streamer being interviewed after the match shows him wearing a neck brace and relying on crutches to walk. The interviewer asked the YouTuber which out of the two moves proved to be more "brutal":

"Considering you have taken both, what do you think is more brutal, Spear from Bron Breakker or an RKO from Randy Orton?"

To this, Speed replied:

"Did you just ask me, does it hurt, or does it hurt? They hurt. It hurt. If that's what the people want to hear. They both hurt. I can't even walk."

IShowSpeed gives interview with neck brace and crutches after WWE Royal Rumble match

IShowSpeed had initially been invited to the WWE Royal Rumble match by veteran wrestler Triple H, who had personally video-called the streamer and told him that he would get exclusive backstage access if he decided to come to the match.

While backstage, the streamer was caught by surprise after being told by Triple H that he would not just be present as a spectator, but as a participant. He was eventually put into the ring with other professionals, who were seen toying around with him until he was eventually knocked out.

Talking about IShowSpeed's circumstances after his experience within the ring, the interviewer stated:

"We did see you taken out on the golf cart and here with crutches and a neck brace. So, I can only imagine the pain you're in at this moment... I hope we feel up and I hope we see you again in WWE."

After giving a side-eye to the camera, Speed replied sarcastically:

"Yeah, let's hope y'all see me again."

IShowSpeed's violent knockout at the WWE event seems to have transcended beyond just wrestling circles, with MMA fighter Paulo Costa giving his reaction while reposting an X post depicting Speed's time at the Royal Rumble.

