Paulo Costa reacts to IShowSpeed being ragdolled by Bron Breakker at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble took an unexpected turn when popular YouTuber and internet personality IShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr.), made a surprise appearance in the ring.

Initially, Speed teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, assisting him in eliminating WWE star Otis. The partnership, however, quickly dissolved when Breakker turned on Speed, spearing him and throwing him out of the ring, where Otis caught him and launched him into the announcer's table.

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa, known for his engaging social media presence, shared his thoughts on the viral moment involving IShowSpeed at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

While admitting he doesn’t typically follow wrestling, Costa expressed genuine appreciation for the entertainment:

"I’m not a watcher man of this but this was really good".

Costa’s reaction also underscored the widespread appeal of such moments, as they attract attention not only from wrestling fans but also from those outside the usual audience.

Paulo Costa criticizes Bryce Mitchell for retracting controversial H**ler remark

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell recently sparked widespread controversy after making pro-Hit**r comments, claiming the dictator was "a good guy."

The remarks drew immediate backlash from fans and fellow fighters, prompting Mitchell to issue an apology in an Instagram post where he appeared wearing an American flag. Despite his attempt to clarify his stance, many, including UFC president Dana White, expressed disappointment over the incident.

Among those reacting to Mitchell’s apology was Brazilian UFC star Paulo Costa, who reposted the fighter's statement on social media. He wrote:

"I'm disappointed Bryce! I'm disappointed. You created hope and now you threw it away. DISAPPOINTED"

Costa's comment highlighted the frustration felt by many within the MMA community over Mitchell’s controversial remarks and the subsequent attempt to walk them back.

