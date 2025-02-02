"I don't want to fight a bad fighter" - Exciting UFC middleweight not interested in a fight against Shara Magomedov following 'Bullet's' first loss

An exciting UFC middleweight is not interested in a fight against Shara Magomedov after the latter suffered the first professional defeat of his career on Feb. 1.

Magomedov locked horns with Michael Page at the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. This middleweight three-rounder saw Page prevailing via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Full Violence on Instagram in a post suggested five hypothetical fights to make after the bout. They were:

Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa 2

Page vs Carlos Prates

Magomedov vs Michel Pereira

Sergei Pavlovich vs Jailton Almeida

Check out the original post below:

The post caught the attention of Michel Pereira, who did not seem impressed with the suggestion. The latter commented:

"👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻 I don't want to fight a bad fighter!"

Michel Pereira's comment [Courtesy: fullviolence's on Instagram]

'Demolidor' is a Brazilian middleweight with a professional MMA record of 31-12. He sustained a fifth-round TKO loss against Anthony Hernandez in his recent fight in October 2024.

Shara Magomedov hopes to make a strong return

After losing to Michael Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, Shara Magomedov issued a statement that he had a "nightmarish health condition" before the fight. Despite his condition, 'Bullet' believed he could overcome the odds and win the match, keeping his undefeated streak intact.

However, things did not go his way. Promising a strong return, Magomedov shared a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return! I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it."

He added:

"Thank you to the @ufc organization for this opportunity and to everyone involved. I wanted to put on a show and meet expectations without canceling the fight. Thank you to everyone who stands by me in any situation! Alhamdulillah."

Check out Shara Magomedov's original post below:

