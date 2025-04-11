"Speed is everywhere!": Fans react as IShowSpeed and KSI feature in teaser for upcoming fight between Eubank Jr. and Benn

Internet stars Darren “IShowSpeed” and Olajide “KSI” appear in a teaser to promote the boxing match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn, set to take place on April 26, 2025. The video, posted on the DAZN YouTube channel, shows the two content creators being transported into the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves video game universe, where they have to fight to make it out alive.

The unexpected appearances from IShowSpeed and KSI have left many fans excited.

X user @Realityvibezz shared their excitement about the bout.

“Speed and KSI teaming up for a Fatal Fury promo? This game’s about to be lit with them throwing down,” they wrote.

Other users on X reacted to the teaser and were impressed by IShowSpeed's appearance:

“Another win for speed,” @Chefdatax commented.

“Na jj (KSI) and speed do be like brothers,” @Kim_dokja_815 opined.

Some simply expressed their thoughts on the promo.

“Loving these new boxing promos !” X user @ourtimeisnowwx wrote.

“This ad is dope,” @Amir7ch189352 posted.

For those unaware, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is an upcoming game and a sponsor of the Eubank vs Benn boxing match. The last title in the series was released in 1999, and fans had to wait over 25 years for a new entry in the franchise.

What other ads/promos has IShowSpeed appeared in?

IShowSpeed has appeared in multiple sporting commercials. In September 2024, the streamer appeared in an ESPN promo for the Commanders vs Bengals NFL (National Football League) game. The video also featured popular hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg.

On March 20, 2025, the YouTube star appeared in a Dick’s Sporting Goods commercial with popular sports stars Kevin Durant, Tom Brady, Travis Hunter, and Sunisa Lee. He posted the promotional video on X and reached over 4.6 million views.

The content creator was also scheduled to promote Prime energy drinks and Feastables chocolates in India on November 10, 2024. He was supposed to join Logan Paul, KSI, Jimmy “MrBeast”, and other content creators, but he could not make it.

In other news, Kick star Adin Ross had to stop tryouts for his Miami 7 FC soccer team. The police asked the content creator to shut down his livestream and evacuate the premises after gunshots were reported to have been fired nearby.

