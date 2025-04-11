"Real gunshots": Adin Ross reveals why tryouts for his soccer team were shut down by police

Kick star Adin Ross addressed why he had to shut down tryouts for his new Miami 7 FC team. During his broadcast on April 10, 2025, gunshots were heard at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida, the venue for the soccer team trials. Abruptly ending the livestream, Adin returned to Kick the same day and explained what had happened. The streamer confirmed there were gunshots and that the local police made him end the event early.

The incident went viral on social media, and many fans shared their concern for Adin Ross as well as FaZe Clan’s Nick “Lacy” and Marlon, who were also present at the event. Adin addressed his fans during a broadcast, saying that he was disappointed by one person ruining the whole event:

“You gotta think, if it's real gunshots, it's a residential area. You know what I mean? One person ruined the whole thing."

The streamer shared his concerns for his fans and hoped everyone was safe, saying:

I had a long talk with a lot of people today. I’m not gonna lie…I just hope everyone is safe. There was shoo…there was gunshots.”

The streamer said he planned to reimburse the teams that made it to the finals of the tryouts. He was not sure if he wanted to split the $10,000 prize pool between the last two teams or continue hosting the event at a later date. Adin said:

“No, I’m still gonna…I’m still gonna reimburse people. We could either have the two teams split the 10K or do finals still. Hell, I could be down to do a finals before my Brand Risk tomorrow. I really would, I swear to god.”

Adin is open to rescheduling the tryout finals to April 11, 2025, before his upcoming Brand Risk 006 boxing event stream. However, he has not finalized his decision and promised an update soon.

Adin Ross plans to host future tryouts indoors

Adin Ross revealed that the culprit behind the incident has yet to be identified. The streamer plans to host the next set of tryouts indoors with proper security measures to ensure similar incidents do not recur:

“One person ruined the whole thing. Next time we’ll just do it indoors. We get patted down like we usually do chat. You know how it is every time.”

The Miami 7 FC squad has to be finalized before June 1, 2025, to compete in the Kings League. For those unaware, the soccer team is a collaborative venture between Jake Paul and Adin Ross. The two personalities announced the new team to compete in the Kings League 2025 international leagues.

