Adin Ross' Miami 7 FC soccer tryouts shut down after gunshots were allegedly fired nearby

Kick star Adin Ross was hosting soccer tryouts for his new Miami 7 FC team on April 11, 2025, when people allegedly heard gunshots nearby. FaZe Clan’s Nick “Lacy” was apparently among the first to hear them and noticed police helicopters make their way to the area. Shortly after the incident, the tryouts were stopped, and Ross ended his stream as security escorted him out of the premises.

X user @DramaAlert reported that there was a rumor of a bomb threat. Their post read:

“Adin Ross' soccer event SHUTDOWN by Miami PD after gunshots were heard nearby. There is also a rumor that a BOMB THREAT was called, not yet clear.”

After restarting his broadcast following the shutdown, Ross stated that there were indeed gunshots nearby.

Meanwhile, Lacy continued livestreaming with fellow FaZe content creator Marlon, but they vacated the premises shortly after.

Many internet users have reacted to the incident. Some accused the content creators of staging the gunshots for views.

“Yet another set up for views. What a sick world we allowed these fuckers to run around in,” X user @WJS1776 wrote.

“Is he engagement farming again?” @BPmetax asked.

“Grinding those last impressions before payout! Send help!” X user @SurfEther commented.

Others were upset that the stream had to be shut down.

“People actually can’t enjoy good things anymore without ruining it,” X user @averageclipper wrote.

“Let’s hope they find the person and arrest them,” @OpenPleb posted.

Many fans were also concerned about the safety of those involved.

“Wow, that sounds intense at Adin's event. Glad everyone is safe from the chaos,” X user @adivraza wrote:

Why was Adin Ross hosting soccer tryouts?

Jake Paul and Adin Ross launched the Miami 7 FC soccer team on April 1, 2025. The squad will compete in the upcoming Kings League 2025 soccer event later this year.

Ross announced tryouts for his team at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida. He was livestreaming the selection process, but the alleged shooting cut the livestream short.

The Kick star has to form a team before this year’s Kings League commences on June 1, 2025.

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More