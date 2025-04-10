"That's crazy!": Asmongold reacts to a character seemingly resembling him in Devil May Cry Netflix series

Twitch streamer Zack “Asmongold” shared a clip from the new Devil May Cry Netflix series during a broadcast on April 9, 2025. The video was originally posted by a Redditor who claimed the streamer was in the animated show. Zack reacted to the clip on his Twitch stream, and he found some resemblances between himself and one of the fictional characters.

Zack played the clip posted on his subreddit and made comparisons between himself and the animated character, saying:

“That's crazy...I will say that it is kind of crazy that he is wearing a white shirt, he has the same beard, and he is missing teeth. That is very, very interesting. (reads comments) Everyone else is laughing at him and calling him stupid but it turns out he was actually right about everything. It’s crazy the level of accuracy this is.”

He posted his reaction on his clips channel on April 10, 2025, and it has gone viral, with over 712,000 views in less than 24 hours. Asmongold’s editor included a note at the end of the reaction asking Netflix to make a deal for more content.

Is Asmongold officially in Devil May Cry?

Timestamp: 00:46

Asmongold does not officially appear in the new Netflix series. While the streamer and his viewers have noticed similarities between him and one of the characters, the show’s producers have not confirmed if the two are related. The fictional character in question is a radio show host who makes comments on the political landscape in the series.

The episode that Zack reacted to features a news studio featuring three people in a news studio who talk about political tensions between America and Russia. The scene then shifts to a character hosting a radio show who criticizes mainstream media and says:

“Loyal propagandists in the news media won’t even blame the Russians. How stupid do they think we are, folks? Hm? This was a strike against god himself carried out by sophisticated network of terr**ist demons from hell.”

Asmongold is also critical of mainstream media, and he has missing teeth in the same area as the fictional radio host. As there is no official confirmation, fans can only speculate about the resemblances between the streamer and the fictional character.

The Devil May Cry Netflix series has many real-life parallels and covers topics like refugees, politics, and more. The show released with an average score of 7.6 on IMDB.

In other news, Asmongold criticized Kick streamer Destiny, who allegedly advocated for violence against Donald Trump. Zack thinks that the comments could lead to online bans.

