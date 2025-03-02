Asmongold says mainstream media is "actively working" to damage MrBeast's reputation

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has made bold claims about mainstream media's intentions toward YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast." During a livestream on March 1, 2025, Asmongold reacted to MrBeast's X post, in which the latter accused a news outlet of fabricating his comments about being broke.

This is what the most subscribed YouTuber said in about news outlet Kotaku an X post:

"A news site lied and said I said “life is so much easier when you’re broke” which I didn’t say. Now I’m waking up to millions of people believing the lie and hating me. Being famous is so much fun."

While commenting on the situation, Asmongold checked out Beast Games' ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, observing a 20% average on Tomatometer (critic score) and an 88% average on Popcornmeter (audience rating).

Claiming that it was "obvious" that mainstream publications were "actively working" to destroy Jimmy's reputation, Asmongold remarked:

"I am going to speak as plainly as I possibly can - I think that it is patently f**king obvious that a lot of mainstream publications have actively worked to damage MrBeast's reputation. Why is that? There are probably a number and a multitude of reasons. But I think that they have intentionally and consistently given him unfavorable coverage that is not indicative of, not only the truth, but it is also not indicative of public opinion."

Asmongold believes there is a "very consistent effort" to "delegitimize" MrBeast as a person

After claiming that the mainstream media had been "working to damage" Jimmy's reputation, Asmongold stated that a "very consistent effort" to "delegitimize" the YouTuber was allegedly underway:

"What I do know is, there seems to be a very consistent and a very concerted effort to delegitimize MrBeast as a person, and to put an asterisk next to everything that he does. And I think it is so tiresome, it's so dishonest, and it's extremely f**king annoying! I have farmed a number of videos about massively critical about MrBeast, I am not on MrBeast's side, and I am not against MrBeast either."

Timestamp - 02:56:50

The Twitch streamer then commented on Kotaku's recent article, saying:

"This is a f**king lie, it is published as a lie, and the correction of this lie is at the bottom."

In other news, on February 28, 2025, a meme that mocked Asmongold's "research" went viral on X.

