"He is risking his entire internet presence": Asmongold accuses Destiny of advocating for political violence against the US President

During his March 9, 2025, Twitch stream, Zack "Asmongold" criticized political streamer Steven "Destiny," accusing him of advocating for political violence when reacting to one of his posts on X. The former also claimed that Steven made statements about "killing people and killing the president" while sharing his opinion on Twitch.

For context, Asmongold came across a post by Destiny on X, where the latter called on the Secret Service to "step up and do their duty."

The post that led to Asmongold's reaction (Image via @OmniLiberal/X)

Asmongold then accused Destiny of advocating for political violence and risking his presence on the internet:

"Advocating for and talking about political violence and being violent, I think that is very dangerous. I think that he has done it so much recently that I feel like he is risking his entire internet presence on it."

The Twitch streamer further claimed that the political streamer could get banned from YouTube and lose his entire career for his posts about "killing the president":

"I don't think he is that far off from getting banned from YouTube because of that. And I'm just being honest, right? You can't go on YouTube and you can't have all these statements like killing people and killing the president, beating people up, etc. Eventually, you're going to get suspended for that, and you are going to get in trouble. And this is his job."

"It's a massive tactical error": Asmongold disappointed with Destiny's edgy posts about political violence

Asmongold went on to criticize Destiny, saying that he was very disappointed with his statements allegedly advocating for violence because he agreed with the political content creator on certain points. He chastised the Kick and YouTube streamer for putting his career at risk for "edgy posts" and called it a "massive tactical error":

"You know what, there are a lot of things that Destiny says that I agree with and I find it to be disappointing that he is going to put that at risk. He is going to put his entire career at risk for making these edgy posts, right? I think it's a huge mistake. It's a massive tactical error."

He also claimed Destiny had no reason to be making such posts, reiterating that it was a "huge mistake":

"And it's completely unforced as well. There is no reason for him to do that. So yeah, I mean, it's just a huge mistake. And I don't know why you would type that."

In related news, Asmongold spoke out against Redditors and accused many of them of "glorifying political violence" earlier this year.

