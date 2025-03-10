"Radical terrorist breeding ground": Asmongold says Redditors are "glorifying political violence"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared some rather strong sentiments about Redditors. During a livestream on March 9, 2025, the content creator was reacting to a post on the r/Wellthatsucks subreddit about Reddit warning users for upvoting posts that violated its harassment and threatening behavior policy.

According to Asmongold, the social media platform has become a "breeding ground" for "radical terrorists." While claiming that netizens on Reddit were "glorifying political violence," the Texan remarked:

"You have people that are upvoting and glorifying political violence all over this website. It's completely become a radical terrorist breeding ground. Like, it's actually insane how bad this is! Like, I'm surprised that Reddit hasn't come out with a statement about it, considering how bad that is. Yeah, it's awful!"

When a live viewer suggested that Luigi Mangione is "innocent until proven guilty," the former OTK (One True King) member responded:

"'Luigi is innocent until proven guilty.' You're right. He is. He deserves his day in the court, and I sure hope as hell that I'll be able to watch it."

Asmongold went on to say that Reddit is supposedly very harsh when it comes to censorship. He also claimed that people currently crying about free speech were silent when others who disagreed with them were getting banned on the social media platform.

'Imagine advocating for heavy content moderation and complain when it gets turned back on you.' Yep, there it is! And I find this also to be funny that Reddit is a very censorial website. Like, they constantly ban people for things that are, like, wrong think. Right? Or having the wrong opinion or saying the wrong thing about something. And now, these people are on the receiving end of it, and they're crying about free speech. But they were never crying about free speech when people that they disagreed with were getting banned."

Asmongold believes Reddit users are "speedrunning" to implement real IDs on the platform because they "glorify political violence"

After claiming that Redditors "glorify political violence" and that the platform supposedly censors content by banning people who hold the "wrong opinion," Asmongold stated that he believed Reddit would eventually abandon user anonymity and implement real IDs.

He further insisted that the perfect amount of moderation is one that's in agreement with the First Amendment.

"It's getting real bad. These people are speedrunning internet real ID. I just hope that they understand that. 'What's the perfect amount of moderation?' The perfect amount of moderation is that people who get banned... sorry, the perfect amount of moderation is moderating in accordance of the First Amendment. That's the perfect amount of moderation.

Timestamp - 00:30:02

On March 3, 2025, Asmongold made headlines when he stated that he wanted to contact a senior Amazon executive to seek a reprimand against Hasan "HasanAbi" for his controversial comments toward US Senator Rick Scott.

