"Take notes, Call of Duty": CouRageJD, SypherPK, and other streamers react to Fortnite banning and forcing FNCS cheater to apologize

On February 17, 2025, Fortnite announced that they had banned a cheater for unfairly participating in the FNCS. They required the cheater to make a donation and issue a public apology in a YouTube video. Several popular FPS streamers on Twitch and YouTube, including CouRageJD, Nickmercs, and SypherPK, reacted to the news, with many praising Epic Games for taking such action.

For context, the official @FNCompetitive X account posted about the cheater who used unfair means to qualify for the 2023 FNCS. The post noted that the cheater received a lifetime ban for account sharing and that their winnings were donated to charity:

"Cheating is never a winning strat. We took legal action against a player who shared their account to unfairly qualify for FNCS. Now they’re banned from Fortnite tournaments forever and their undeserved prize money was donated to charity."

Popular esports personality and Twitch streamer CouRageJD commended Epic Games for taking action against the cheater and publicly exposing them. CouRageJD suggested that Call of Duty could learn from this incident and called it "the greatest thing."

"This is the greatest thing I've ever seen Epic Games SUED this cheater, forced him to pay them back AND donated it to charity, permanently banned him, made him make an apology video, AND FINALLY tweeted it on their main account to put him on blast Take notes, Call of Duty."

Other streamers, such as Nickmercs, Clix, and SypherPK, also reacted to the incident.

"OWNED!" exclaimed Clix.

"Yall move different. Love to see it," wrote Nickmercs.

Fortnite pro Lachlan Power stated that players who were "robbed" by cheaters at the FNCS should receive compensation. In an X post, he wrote:

"Money to charity is cool but how about compensation for the players who were robbed of their globals qualification because of this? ( @volxzzz & @Pumpkinzk )"

SypherPK also highlighted how the cheater had been made to apologize in a YouTube video. He remarked:

"They made him post an apology video [Loudly crying face emoji]."

Cheater posts YouTube video apologizing for cheating at FNCS after Fortnite's lawsuit

According to Fortnite's official X account, Epic Games not only sued the cheater and made them donate their winnings to charity but also forced them to make a public apology.

A link to a YouTube video of the apology was shared on X. The 20-second footage features statements from the cheater, who identified themselves as RepulseGod and elaborated on the legal consequences of Epic Games' lawsuit.

Their first statement was an admission of guilt:

"Hey everyone, this is RepulseGod. I shared my Epic Games account with another user, Forbes, to qualify for the 2023 Fortnite Championship Series Grand Finals. My actions violated Epic's rules and I was disqualified from the tournament."

The cheater further explained the legal repercussions of their actions and concluded by claiming they would never cheat in the game again:

"Epic took legal action against me and now I'm banned from participating in Fortnite tournaments forever. I also have to pay a monetary settlement, which includes the prize money I received but did not win fairly, which Epic will donate to charity.

"Cheating in tournaments ruins the fun for the players who earned their spot in tournaments and I apologize to the Fortnite community for my actions. I won't ever cheat in Fortnite again."

The FNCS 2025 Major 1 Grand Finals concluded on February 17, 2025. Here is a list of the Fortnite event's top players and winners.

