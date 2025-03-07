  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Take that s**t out now" - Woman confronts Natalie Reynolds over her braids live on stream

"Take that s**t out now" - Woman confronts Natalie Reynolds over her braids live on stream

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Mar 07, 2025 08:36 GMT
Natalie Reynolds
Natalie Reynolds's new hairstyle seemingly upsets woman (Image via X/@FearedBuck)

One of Kick's most notorious streamers, Natalie Reynolds, recently became the center of attention thanks to a woman's reaction to her hairstyle in a viral clip. In the video, which was first shared by X user (@rebootjays) on March 6, 2025, a Black woman confronted the content creator on the street, seemingly calling her out for trying out braids.

Ad

The woman said:

"That sh*t is ugly as f**k. We wear that sh*t. Take that sh*t off now. Take that sh*t out now! Take that sh*t out now! Take that sh*t out now! That sh*t ugly as f**k, just look at your f**king hair."

Reynolds responded:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's braids. Are you being for real? What's your problem? What the f**k?...Please stop following us."
Ad

"The internet needs to STFU" - Natalie Reynolds claps back at critics

Natalie Reynolds posted a video on her X account to showcase her new braided hairstyle while also defending herself against critics of her new look. She stated that braids are not exclusive to the Black community and asserted her right to wear them.

This sparked debate online, with some viewing it as cultural appropriation. Nonetheless, Reynolds stood her ground, writing:

Ad
"Braids were not invented by a skin color. The internet needs to STFU!"
Ad

She also reposted the video with a caption stating that Vikings were the true inventors of the braided hairstyle, adding:

"This world is so f**ked up. Vikings invented braids and I can wear my hairstyle how I want."
Reynolds answers back after being confronted by woman (Image via X/@natxreynolds)
Reynolds answers back after being confronted by woman (Image via X/@natxreynolds)

Natalie Reynolds has faced several controversies over the past couple of years, including allegations that she intentionally encouraged a woman to jump into water, putting her life at risk. This incident reportedly occurred during a Kick stream in May 2024, and she allegedly offered no help following the stunt.

Ad

Reynolds has also been accused of animal abuse after a video surfaced showing her using a gun to put down an alligator. It's unclear whether the alligator was being captured or if the streamer had a permit to do so. Nonetheless, the clip raised some questions.

Additionally, Reynolds once caused controversy for seemingly mocking and imitating a homeless man.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी