"Take that s**t out now" - Woman confronts Natalie Reynolds over her braids live on stream

One of Kick's most notorious streamers, Natalie Reynolds, recently became the center of attention thanks to a woman's reaction to her hairstyle in a viral clip. In the video, which was first shared by X user (@rebootjays) on March 6, 2025, a Black woman confronted the content creator on the street, seemingly calling her out for trying out braids.

The woman said:

"That sh*t is ugly as f**k. We wear that sh*t. Take that sh*t off now. Take that sh*t out now! Take that sh*t out now! Take that sh*t out now! That sh*t ugly as f**k, just look at your f**king hair."

Reynolds responded:

"It's braids. Are you being for real? What's your problem? What the f**k?...Please stop following us."

"The internet needs to STFU" - Natalie Reynolds claps back at critics

Natalie Reynolds posted a video on her X account to showcase her new braided hairstyle while also defending herself against critics of her new look. She stated that braids are not exclusive to the Black community and asserted her right to wear them.

This sparked debate online, with some viewing it as cultural appropriation. Nonetheless, Reynolds stood her ground, writing:

"Braids were not invented by a skin color. The internet needs to STFU!"

She also reposted the video with a caption stating that Vikings were the true inventors of the braided hairstyle, adding:

"This world is so f**ked up. Vikings invented braids and I can wear my hairstyle how I want."

Natalie Reynolds has faced several controversies over the past couple of years, including allegations that she intentionally encouraged a woman to jump into water, putting her life at risk. This incident reportedly occurred during a Kick stream in May 2024, and she allegedly offered no help following the stunt.

Reynolds has also been accused of animal abuse after a video surfaced showing her using a gun to put down an alligator. It's unclear whether the alligator was being captured or if the streamer had a permit to do so. Nonetheless, the clip raised some questions.

Additionally, Reynolds once caused controversy for seemingly mocking and imitating a homeless man.

